Liberia: Team-Patel Mobilizes Media Ahead of January 7 Petition for Landmark LBDA Act

Monrovia — The Economic Action Movement of Liberia (TEAM), through its affiliate Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL Inc.), has launched a nationwide campaign engagement, calling on the media to rally public support for the passage of the proposed Liberia Business Development Authority (LBDA) Act, ahead of a planned petition to the National Legislature on January 7, 2026.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Economic Justice Campaign, TEAM-PATEL extended appreciation to the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and media practitioners at home and in the diaspora, describing the press as a critical partner in shaping public understanding of issues central to Liberia's economic future.

The group said the January 7 petition represents a "historic turning point" for Liberia, as the LBDA Act--first submitted to the Legislature in March 2023--seeks to restructure the country's business environment in favor of Liberian entrepreneurs and workers.

According to TEAM-PATEL, the proposed legislation is designed to create jobs, strengthen local businesses, and improve the national economic climate. Key provisions of the Act include the establishment of a Fast-Track Economic Court to address unfair business practices, measures to curb exploitation and corruption in the business sector, and safeguards to ensure foreign companies do not bypass Liberian workers.

The movement also argues that the LBDA Act will help reverse rising unemployment, which it attributes in part to the growing importation of foreign labor into jobs Liberians are capable of performing.

"For too long, Liberia's reconstruction has been dominated by foreign actors, leaving Liberians marginalized in their own economy," the statement noted. "The LBDA Act is intended to correct this imbalance and restore economic dignity to our people."

As part of its nationwide engagement, TEAM-PATEL is urging the PUL and media institutions to host the leadership of the Economic Action Movement on radio, television, print, and digital platforms to explain the benefits of the proposed law. The group is also calling on journalists to amplify the voices of Liberian entrepreneurs, workers, and community leaders, and to support national dialogue in the lead-up to the January 7 petition.

Describing the effort as non-political and non-partisan, TEAM-PATEL framed the campaign as a national economic survival initiative aimed at building a fair, inclusive, and competitive economy that prioritizes Liberian talent and businesses.

"The media is essential in helping the nation rise to this moment," the statement said, emphasizing that broad public awareness will be key to securing legislative action on the LBDA Act.

TEAM-PATEL concluded by appealing for sustained media engagement, expressing confidence that collective action between civil society, the press, and the business community can move Liberia closer to economic justice, job creation, and long-term national stability.