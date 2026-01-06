Liberia: Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation Reports 31 Nationwide Interventions in 2025

Monrovia — The Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation (MKNK-F), led by Liberian activist Martin K. N. Kollie, says it carried out more than 31 interventions across Liberia in 2025, focusing on education, youth empowerment, community development, inclusion, and humanitarian assistance.

According to information released by the Foundation, the activities ranged from scholarships and technical and vocational education training (TVET) support to humanitarian relief, digital access initiatives, and institutional assistance.

Education Support

The Foundation reports that education remained a central component of its work during the year. In 2025, it awarded four-year degree scholarships to 40 Liberians, including members of county student unions, persons with disabilities, and individuals with albinism. An additional 18 students reportedly received scholarships or financial assistance at institutions including the University of Liberia (UL), African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), United Methodist University (UMU), and African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU).

The Foundation also states that it paid a combined L$300,000 in entrance fees for 100 students seeking admission to the University of Liberia, including visually impaired and deaf students. Support was further extended to 10 students at the Peter Quaqua School of Journalism and one student at Booker T. Washington Institute.

TVET and Skills Development

In the area of technical and vocational education, the Foundation said that it sponsored more than 300 young people for skills training at institutions such as the Arthur's View Training Institute (AVTI), ForLife Institute, AlphaTech, LYCEP, KENSTI, and several TVET centers in Margibi County. Sixty adolescent girls were included in TVET and life-skills programs, according to the Foundation.

The Foundation also reports that 80 young professionals were trained at the GONET Academy, while 65 individuals benefited from its Foreign Scholarship Assistance Program.

Institutional and Student Support

Beyond individual beneficiaries, the Foundation says it contributed 150 bags of cement toward the construction of the Press Union of Liberia headquarters. It also installed Starlink internet service at William V. S. Tubman High School, the country's largest public high school, to improve internet access for students and staff.

Additionally, the Foundation reports sponsoring WAEC tutorial and preparatory programs for more than 1,300 high school students nationwide.

Humanitarian Assistance

In 2025, the Foundation says it distributed more than 140 bags of rice to various groups, including elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, orphanages, students, and Muslim communities during Ramadan. The Foundation also reports assisting a disabled single mother in Bong County, including a wheelchair, a sewing machine, and a small business grant.

According to the Foundation, funds were also raised for medical emergencies and legal assistance, including the hiring of lawyers to represent individuals who reported abuse or exploitation.

Youth, Sports, and Cultural Activities

The Foundation's activities extended to sports and the arts. It reports donating sports equipment to the Montserrado County Sports Team and supporting cultural events, concerts, and community programs in Montserrado, Bomi, and Bong counties.

Two Liberian artists, identified as S.I.O and Larry G, reportedly received support from the Foundation and won awards during the year.

Community Development and Public Awareness

Infrastructure projects included the start of construction of a modern bus stop in Bomi County, according to the Foundation. It also organized a public webinar on migration pathways to Canada, designed to provide information and reduce the risk of migration-related scams.

The Foundation further reports promoting and supporting several Liberian-owned startups and community initiatives.

Outlook

Martin Kollie, who lives outside Liberia, received a Certificate of Appreciation from SMART Liberia in recognition of the Foundation's activities, according to organizers. As it looks ahead to 2026, the Foundation says it plans to continue focusing on youth empowerment, education, and community development initiatives.