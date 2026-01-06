Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Honors Eleanor Suah Badio's Humanitarian Legacy

Ganta, Nimba County — In a heartfelt ceremony recently at the Peace Empire Hotel in Ganta, Nimba County, Chief Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay publicly acknowledged Mrs. Eleanor Suah Badio for her pivotal role in advancing education in his life.

Justice Gbeisay praised Mrs. Badio's unwavering dedications, highlighting how she alongside a team of tireless advocates, transformed lives by bridging gaps in access to quality schooling for underprivileged children, including him who is now Chief Justice of Liberia.

According to him, Mrs. Badio, a soft-spoken yet fiercely determined philanthropist in her mid-80s, has helped to impact the lives of many including him.

With a warm smile and steady voice, Justice Gbeisay urged Mrs. Badio to continue embodying the spirit of true humanitarianism.

"God has even greater rewards in store for you," he said, his words resonating through the ornate hall adorned with Liberia's national symbols.

"This honor is not an endpoint but a call to keep helping many more people. Your compassion lights the path for our nation's future," the Chief Justice pointed out.

The audience erupted in applause as Mrs. Badio accepted a plaque etched with words of gratitude, her eyes glistening with emotion.

This recognition underscores Liberia's growing appreciation for unsung heroes who prioritize education as the cornerstone of progress, inspiring others to join the cause.

Pastor Christian R. W Baker of the Church of the Divine Convenant located in Levittown, Pennsylvania, United States of America, who graced occasions, delivering a stirring invocation, lent his voice to Chief Justice Gbeisay's tribute.

He recounted how Madam Badio played a pivotal role in supporting the future jurist's education during her time in Grand Bassa, a region she had relocated to from her native Nimba County.

"Madam Badio stepped in when it mattered most, providing guidance, resources and unwavering encouragement that transformed a young man like Chief Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay was a good one," he stated.

Pastor Baker proclaimed, his words resonating through the vibrant crowd.

Extending the Chief Justice's application of gratitude on her behalf, he urged Madam Badio to "continue being that beacon of humanitarian spirit, for God holds even greater blessings and rewards in store for you."

Pastor Baker reflected on the rarity of such gratitude in today's world.

"Not many who receive such life-changing opportunities return to honor them," he said, his tone a mix of admiration and gentle exhortation.

"But only a few, like Chief Justice Gbeisay, do and in doing so, they inspire us all."

Madam Badio, the beaming honoree dressed in a resplendent lappa and headwrap adorned with Grand Bassa motifs, responded with deep emotion.

Extending her thanks to Chief Justice Gbeisay, she praised the leader's humility in remembering "the efforts I applied during those formative years," vowing to persist in her goodwill, Madam Badio pledged.

"I will continue with this good attitude toward people, uplifting communities just as I was uplifted," she voiced out.

The ceremony, infused with traditional Liberian songs and communal feasting, underscored the enduring values of reciprocity and service in Grand Bassa's tight-knit society.

