Liberia: ULAA Reflects On a Year of Unity, Advocacy and Humanitarian Impacts in 2025

Washington, D.C. — The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) has described 2025 as a landmark year marked by renewed unity, strong advocacy and meaningful humanitarian impacts for Liberians both at home and abroad.

In a year-end statement issued from its Headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States of America, ULAA highlighted major accomplishments that reaffirmed its role as a credible and unified voice for Liberians in the diaspora.

The organization reported significant progress in restoring internal cohesion, strengthening relationships with its chapters, and reestablishing trust across the global Liberian community.

A major focus of ULAA's 2025 Agenda was advocacy.

The organization maintained active engagement with the Government of Liberia on diaspora affairs while also working closely with the United States Government on issues affecting Liberians abroad, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS). ULAA leadership emphasized that renewed unity within the organization strengthened its effectiveness in representing diaspora interests on the global stage.

One of the year's most notable achievements came through ULAA Women Empowerment, led by its Chairlady and executive team. The group played a key role in promoting democratic participation and electoral reform. In December 2025, a ULAA delegation held a strategic conference in Monrovia with Liberia's House Elections Committee, reinforcing the organization's commitment to democratic governance and inclusive political processes.

ULAA also made tangible strides toward long-term development initiatives in Liberia. The organization laid the groundwork for the ULAA Multi-Resource Center, securing additional land for the project and completing ULAA's registration in Liberia, including the establishment of a new banking relationship. ULAA leadership described the project as a long-held dream aimed at delivering sustainable benefits to communities across the country.

Humanitarian service remained central to ULAA's mission throughout the year. Led by the organization's Goodwill Ambassador for Peace and Humanitarian Services, a delegation traveled to Liberia and distributed food assistance to more than 4,000 people, including children, the elderly, war widows, and other vulnerable families. ULAA described the initiative as a reflection of the compassion and solidarity that define the Liberian people.

The organization also turned attention to social challenges affecting Liberia's youth. ULAA participated in national awareness efforts under the theme "A Mother's Touch: Say No to Drugs," addressing the growing concern over illegal drug use among young people and gaining firsthand insights into the crisis.

To enhance transparency and engagement, ULAA launched ULAA Spotlight, a new talk show designed to connect Liberians across the diaspora and promote dialogue on issues impacting the community worldwide.

As 2025 came to a close, ULAA leadership expressed gratitude to its members and supporters, crediting collective unity and commitment for the year's successes. The organization reaffirmed its dedication to service, advocacy, and development as it looks ahead to the future.