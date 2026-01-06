Liberia: Weah Explains Why China Suspended Overpass Bridge Projects During His Presidency

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah has provided his account of why the Government of the People's Republic of China halted the construction of two overhead overpass bridges during his administration, attributing the delay to geopolitical tensions between China and the United States.

Speaking to congregants at the Forky Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway, the former Liberian leader said his government had completed all necessary documentation for the construction of the bridges but refused to be drawn into international political disputes.

According to Weah, China allegedly sought Liberia's involvement in broader political disagreements with the United States--an approach he said he firmly rejected.

"Even look at the bridge right there by the Ministerial Complex that people are coming to fix now; it is something that we put together," Weah told the congregation. "But those people believed that because they were giving us something, we must get involved in other people's politics. I was the President, and I said no."

The former President emphasized Liberia's long-standing diplomatic posture of neutrality, noting that the country maintains cordial relations with both global powers.

"Liberia is a partner to America, and Liberia is a partner to you [China]. Since the two of you are fighting, you should talk it out.

Somebody then said, while we are talking, we will suspend what we said we wanted to do for you--and that 'later on' came when we were no longer there," Weah added.

China's Earlier Commitments

During the early years of the Weah administration, China pledged continued support to Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). At the time, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to cooperation based on sincerity, real results, and mutual benefit.

Liberia's Embassy near Beijing later reinforced that commitment following bilateral discussions between then Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Coordinators' Meeting.

A statement from the Liberian Embassy disclosed that China agreed to provide a gratuitous assistance of 200 million Chinese Yuan (approximately US$29.5 million) as the first tranche for projects agreed upon during President Weah's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2018 FOCAC Summit in Beijing.

"This first tranche was transferred into a joint account at the China Development Bank to be jointly administered by both governments for the implementation of agreed projects, including two overhead bridges to ease traffic congestion around the Ministerial Complex and the SKD Boulevard," the release stated.

Despite these arrangements, the overpass bridge projects remained suspended throughout the Weah administration.

Project Revived Under Boakai nearly two years into the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the long-delayed projects were revived. On September 2, 2025, President Boakai and Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu officially broke ground for the construction of the two overpass bridges in Monrovia.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, President Boakai praised China for its continued support, describing the project as critical to easing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility.

"Let me begin by expressing the Government of Liberia's deep gratitude to the People's Republic of China for its ongoing generosity in supporting Liberia's economic transformation," President Boakai said.

Ambassador Yin Chengwu described the project as a symbol of the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries, built on "sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith."

Referencing discussions between President Boakai and President Xi Jinping at the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit, the Chinese envoy said the bridges are a direct outcome of renewed high-level engagement.

The two overpass bridges--one near the Ministerial Complex and the other at SKD Boulevard along Tubman Boulevard--are part of a China-aided infrastructure initiative expected to be completed in 2027.