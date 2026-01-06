Liberia: County Meet - Kamara Hails 'Fighting Spirit' As Cape Mount, Grand Kru, Margibi, Nimba Dominate Quarterfinals

Monrovia — Grand Cape Mount County head coach Samir Kamara has lauded his players' discipline and resilience following a dramatic 1-0 victory over River Gee County in the ongoing National County Sports Meet quarterfinals.

Speaking during a post-match press conference at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Coach Kamara described the win as "well-earned," noting that the high-stakes contest demanded unwavering focus and mental resolve.

"I am very happy with today's result against River Gee. It was a well-deserved and hard-fought victory," Kamara said. "The boys showed great character, determination, and class, especially at key moments of the match."

The encounter remained a stalemate for much of the evening and appeared destined for extra time. However, the deadlock was broken in the final minute when Varney Gborie found the back of the net, sending the Grand Cape Mount supporters into a frenzy.

The "Gbasajama Boys" were praised for their persistence, though Coach Kamara warned his squad against complacency as the tournament enters its most critical phase.

"This win gives us confidence, but there is still a lot of work to be done," he added. "We remain fully focused on our objectives." He further extended gratitude to the people of Grand Cape Mount for their "unwavering support," citing it as the primary motivation for the team's success.

Nimba Makes a Statement

In the other football quarterfinal fixture, Nimba County issued a stern warning to their rivals with a commanding 3-0 thrashing of Bong County.

The "Mountain Boys" dominated proceedings from the opening whistle. Goals from Abraham Mbande, Prince Lynch, and Lincoln Lloyd capped off a clinical performance that saw Nimba secure a clean sheet and solidify their status as title favorites.

Meanwhile, attention shifted to the opening football encounter on Sunday, where Margibi County delivered a composed and commanding display in their first match of the quarterfinal zonal stage. Goals from Momo Blamo and Emmanuel Meyongai proved decisive as Margibi secured a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Montserrado County.

In the day's final fixture, Grand Kru County followed suit with an equally disciplined performance, holding their nerve to defeat Grand Bassa County 2-0 at the final whistle, rounding off an exciting day of action in the competition.

Kickball: Dominance on the Pitch

The kickball category saw equally intense action, with Grand Cape Mount County recording an emphatic 4-0 home-run victory over River Gee. The win marked Cape Mount's first victory in the quarterfinal stage, characterized by superior coordination and discipline.

Margibi County also enjoyed a bright start to their quarterfinal campaign, cruising to a 2-0 home-run victory over Gbarpolu County. The Margibi girls controlled the pitch from start to finish, comfortably positioning themselves for a deep run in the tournament.

In Sunday's earlier fixtures:

Grand Kru County stunned defending champions Grand Bassa County with a comfortable 4-0 victory. Nimba County mirrored the success of their football team, defeating Bong County 3-0 in a one-sided display.

The Road to the Semis

The quarterfinals are currently being contested in a round-robin format, with teams divided into two zones. Under the tournament regulations, each team faces the others in its group once; the top two finishers from each zone will punch their tickets to the semifinals.

As the competition intensifies, the early results suggest a shift in momentum, with perennial heavyweights and dark horses alike signaling their intent to take home the coveted championship trophy.