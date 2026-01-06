Liberia: Winners Inc Continues 15-Year Tradition of Christmas Charity, Donates Over U.S.$30,000 Nationwide

Monrovia — In the spirit of Christmas and community service, Winners Inc has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to corporate social responsibility by carrying out its annual Christmas donation program, benefiting orphanages, the disabled community, and less fortunate Liberians across the country.

This year's outreach saw the company distribute food and assorted essential items valued at over US$30,000 to eight (8) charitable facilities across Liberia. The initiative is a continuation of Winners Inc's long-standing corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which has been actively sustained for the past 15 years.

The beneficiary institutions for this year's donation included Christian Success Orphanage, Sis Iye Orphanage, Love A Child Orphanage, Bishop Judith Craig Children Village, Children Rescue International, the Christian Association of the Blind, My Brother's Keeper, and Salvation in Christ Orphanage Home.

The donated items, which comprised rice, cooking oil, assorted food supplies, toiletries, and other basic necessities, were intended to ease the burden on vulnerable groups during the festive season and support the daily needs of the facilities.

Making the presentations on behalf of the company, Mr. Abraham K. Kollon, Administrative Manager of Winners Inc, reaffirmed the company's dedication to community development and responsible corporate citizenship. He urged all beneficiary institutions to ensure that the donated items are used strictly for their intended purposes.

In a related message, the President of Winners Inc, Mr. Yacob Batshon , extended his compliments of the season to all beneficiary institutions. He emphasized the company's appreciation for the work being done by orphanage homes, the disabled community, and organizations serving the less fortunate, and expressed Winners Inc's commitment to continuously working with and supporting these groups in the years ahead.

Representatives of the beneficiary facilities expressed appreciation to Winners Inc for its consistent support, noting that the donations would significantly enhance their capacity to care for children and persons with disabilities during the Christmas season.

Winners Inc's annual Christmas donation initiative has become a hallmark of the company's social impact efforts, underscoring its commitment to compassion, social responsibility, and national development throughout Liberia.