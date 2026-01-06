Nigeria: Stop Disrespecting Fubara to Please Wike, APC National Secretary Tackles Giadom

Abuja — *IYC dares FCT minister, endorses Rivers gov

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has warned the National Vice Chairman, South-south of the party, Victor Giadom, to stop disrespecting the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to please the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

This was as the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has endorsed Fubara for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general election.

Giadom had while speaking last Tuesday during Wike's 'thank you' visit to the people of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, quoted to have said, "to the so-called governor of Rivers State, to win anything in this state, you must go through Wike."

The statement further gave fillip to the belief that Wike had renewed his political onslaught against Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting, Basiru said it was unfortunate that a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was referring to a governor in the party as a 'so-called governor of Rivers State'.

He added that even if the governor was not a member of the ruling party, Giadom could not refer to an elected governor as a 'so-called governor' in order to please anybody.

"I find it unfortunate that a member of the NWC, who is the Vice Chairman of the South-South zone of the APC, was referring to a governor in our party as a 'so-called governor of Rivers State'.

"No matter what his allegiances are to anybody, it is unbecoming of somebody holding such a sensitive position, and it should not be encouraged by anybody.

"Even if the governor is not in our party, you can't refer to an elected governor as a 'so-called governor' in order to please anybody.

"The office of the governor is an exalted position, and whoever is occupying it must be respected, irrespective of whatever political differences you have or whatever animosity exists between them," Basiru added.

Relatedly, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general election.

The endorsement of the youth body followed the renewed political war between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Fubara.

Wike, in his renewed onslaught against Fubara, has declared that he would be buried politically if Fubara returned as governor for a second term, and vowed to do all within his power to ensure Fubara was shown the way out.

However, President of IYC, Theophilus Alaye, in a statement, said the council made the decision after extensive consultations across the Ijaw nation and a thorough review of the political and developmental direction of the state.

He added that Fubara's administration has continued to pursue a clear and people-centered development agenda anchored on infrastructure renewal and urban development, Youth empowerment and job creation, Strengthening education and healthcare systems, Peacebuilding, inclusion, and social cohesion and transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Alaye noted that the leadership of the IYC was united in the belief that Fubara represented stability, maturity, and responsible governance at a critical time in Rivers' history.

He said despite persistent political distractions and undue interference, Fubara has remained calm, focused, and committed to delivering quality governance.

Against this background, the IYC, therefore, called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allow Fubara the freedom to discharge his constitutional responsibilities without interference.

Alaye stressed that the patience of the Ijaw people should not be mistaken for weakness.

"The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, under the leadership of Dr. Alaye Tari Theophilus, hereby reaffirms its total, unwavering, and unequivocal support for His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and formally endorses him for a second term in office in the 2027 general elections.

"The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide categorically states that we do not recognize, accept, or align with any political arrangements or agreements being promoted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, or any of his proxies, that seek to undermine the authority or constitutional mandate of the Governor of Rivers State," he said.