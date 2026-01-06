Nigeria: Tinubu - Terrorists Have Tested Nigeria's Resolve, They Must Face Full Consequences

*Says no matter who they are, what their intent is, those who killed 42 in Niger must be hunted down with all those who aid, abet, enable them

*Directs defence minister, CDS, service chiefs, IGP, DSS DG to apprehend those behind Niger attack, rescue all abducted victims

*Attack cruel, nefarious, says Bago,, as Abiodun commiserates with colleague

*Northern govs condemn attack, mourn Yobe boat tragedy

*Senate finance committee chair urges president to launch all-out war

*Army troops neutralise three bandits, arrest logistics supplier, foil movement in Kogi

*Aondoakaa urges US airstrikes on terrorists in Benue

Alarmed by latest reports on the security situation in some parts of the country, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said the invading terrorists had tested the resolve of Nigeria and its people, and must face the full consequences of their criminal actions.

Tinubu, who reacted to weekend's bloody raids on communities in Borgu and Agwara local government areas of Niger State, which reportedly killed no fewer than 42 villagers, gave a marching order to the country's security agencies to track down, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The instructions were directly sent to Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Chief of Defence Staff, OlufemiOluyede; the three service chiefs; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Tosin Ajayi.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, declared that no matter who the criminals were or what their intent was, they must be hunted down with all those aiding them in any form. He, thereafter, directed the security agencies to urgently rescue all the abducted victims.

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, also reacted to the attacks, describing them as "cruel and nefarious".

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of Southern Governors' Forum, Dapo Abiodun, condemned the killing of about 42 people, including the abduction of several others by the terrorists, describing it as callous, senseless, and a crime against humanity.

Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) deplored the cruel assault on innocent citizens, and grave threat to peace and livelihoods.

Similarly, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, and senator for Niger East, Mohammed Musa, condemned the attacks, urging the president to declare an all-out war against the criminals.

Suspected terrorists, Saturday, raided communities in Borgu and Agwara council areas, killing about 42 residents. The terrorists, in their numbers, burnt down houses and markets and made away with valuable items, including food stuff belonging to the villagers.

Sources told THISDAY that the gunmen, who rode on several motorcycles and bore their luggage, could have been migrating from Kwara State, where military operations were ridding communities of terrorists.

In one instance, according to findings, two villagers, who tried to oppose the terrorists, were slaughtered in the presence of their families, an act that frightened other villagers and discouraged them from trying to take further action against the bandits.

THISDAY was told that the terrorists raided villages in the two local government areas for about two hours without resistance from anywhere.

It was said that at least 30 people were killed in Kasuwan Daji, near Papiri village, in Agwara Local Government Area, where schoolchildren and their teachers were abducted last year, while another five were killed in Kaima village.

An unspecified number of villagers, mostly children, were reported to have been abducted during attacks.

Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the story, in a statement in which he said the attacks occurred about 9pm on Saturday.

The police spokesman stated, "The command received reports that suspected bandits attacked and killed over 30 persons and abducted unconfirmed number of persons in the villages.

"At about 9:30pm on Saturday, suspected bandits from the National Park Forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji located at Demo Village via Kabe, killed over 30 persons, burnt the market and looted shops and carted away food items."

He disclosed that a joint security team had been drafted to the area to restore peace, adding, "Efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims."

Responding to the development, Tinubu, in his statement, said, "These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions.

"No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice."

The president, who issued the directives in response to the activities of the terrorists believed to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara following the United States' air strikes on Christmas eve, condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji community and the abduction of women and children.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of Niger State.

The president assured the people of Niger State that the security agencies had been mandated to intensify operations around vulnerable communities, particularly those near the forests that had served as hideouts for criminal elements.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the face of the tragedy and cautioned against divisive rhetoric that could undermine national security and cohesion.

Tinubu said, "These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison. United, we can and must defeat them, deny them any sanctuary. We must reclaim the peace and security of these attacked communities."

Bago: Terrorist Attack Cruel, Nefarious

Niger State Government reacted to Saturday's attack on communities in two local government areas, describing them as "cruel and nefarious".

Bago, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, said the attack "is disturbing and worrying to start the year with such unfortunate incidents".

He enjoined the people to remain resolute in God, adding that his administration is collaborating with the federal government and security agencies to improve security in the affected areas.

Bago extended "his deepest sympathy to the people of the affected communities, especially the victims and their families" and prayed for repose of the souls of the departed.

The governor ruled out the possibility of the incident being a genocidal attack, saying, "The victims of the attack at the Kasuwan Daji, Market, Sukumbara Village are both Muslims and Christians drawn from different communities in Borgu local government area of the state."

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Obed Nana, blamed the attack on fleeing terrorists from Kwara and Kebbi states.

Nana said before the attack on the Niger communities, the terrorists had killed several people in Shanga Local Government Areas, in Kebbi State, before invading some communities on their way through parts of Rijau and Agwara local government areas, killing many innocent people.

He disclosed, "They also attacked a police outpost in Shafacci village and a Catholic Missionary School in Sukumbara Village as they carted away two motorcycles and destroyed some school property, but there were no casualties there."

The commissioner said the government of Niger State was deeply saddened by "this unfortunate tragedy and is collaborating with the federal government and security agencies to forestall further attacks While calling on the people to remain vigilante".

Abiodun Commiserates with Bago, Demands Justice for Victims

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of Southern Governors' Forum, Dapo Abiodun, condemned the killing of at least 42 people, including the abduction of several others in Niger communities, describing the attack as callous, senseless, and a crime against humanity.

In a statement in Abeokuta, Abiodun expressed condolences to Bago, as well as the government and people of Niger State over what he described as a tragic and deeply disturbing incident.

He called on the security agencies to swiftly track down, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law, stressing that such acts of brutality must not go unpunished.

He sympathised with the families and communities affected by the attack, lamenting that innocent and law-abiding citizens could be brutally murdered while going about their lawful activities.

Abiodun, who spoke on behalf of the government and people of Ogun State as well as his colleagues in the Southern Governors' Forum, said the incident should not weaken the resolve of the Niger State government to continue to protect life and property.

He stated, "On behalf of the Government and people of Ogun State and my colleagues in the Southern Governors' Forum, I commiserate with the Government and people of Niger State over the dastardly attacks by terrorists that left 42 people dead and many others abducted.

"I urge His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, not to allow this terrible incident to dampen his morale and determination to safeguard lives and property in Niger State."

Abiodun described the assault on innocent citizens as a stain on the nation's conscience, stressing that such barbaric acts must never be allowed to recur.

"The cowardly onslaught on innocent citizens going about their lawful business represents a blight on our country. It is a horrendous incident that must never be allowed to happen again," he said.

Northern Governors Condemn Niger Attacks, Mourn Yobe Boat Tragedy

Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) deplored the dastardly terrorist attacks at Kasuwan Daji Market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as a cruel assault on innocent citizens and a grave threat to peace and livelihoods.

In a statement on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, expressed shock and outrage over the incident, stating that it has inflicted untold grief on families, disrupted economic activities and unsettled otherwise peaceful communities.

Yahaya emphasised that such senseless acts of terror targeting market women, traders and citizens going about their lawful activities, were morally reprehensible and struck at the very heart of communal harmony and regional economic life.

He condemned the perpetrators, calling on the security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they faced justice.

Yahaya extended the forum's condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Niger State, and all affected communities, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased, strength for the bereaved, and the swift rescue of those abducted.

According to a press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila UbaMisilli, Yahaya assured the federal government of the forum's continued collaboration with security agencies to strengthen the security architecture and safeguard lives and livelihoods across the north.

The Northern governors also mourned the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, in which at least 25 passengers lost their lives while 14 others remained missing. The accident occurred after a passenger boat capsized along the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area, while returning from local commercial activities.

Yahaya, speaking for the forum, conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, describing the incident as a painful reminder of the urgent need to prioritise safety in all forms of transportation.

The forum urged the relevant authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, ensure that survivors received immediate medical attention, and also review as well as enforce safety protocols to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.

Musa Urges Tinubu to Launch All-out War

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, and senator for Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, condemned the attacks on communities in Borgu and Agwara local government areas of Niger State, urging the president to launch an all-out war against the criminals.

In a statement, Musa described the attacks as "barbaric and inhumane".

He stated that the assailants also burnt the Kasuwan-Daji market and destroyed the Catholic Mission House, dealing a severe blow to livelihoods and social cohesion in the affected communities.

Musa extended condolences to Bago, the senator representing Niger North, Abubakar Bello, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the people of Borgu and Agwara local government areas, as well as residents of Niger East Senatorial District, over the "tragic and painful loss".

He said, "For far too long, innocent Nigerians have been massacred in cold blood by terrorist elements, who operate with impunity from forest enclaves across the country," adding that the recurring violence underscores the urgency of decisive national action.

The lawmaker called on Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to declare an "all-out and uncompromising war against terrorism", including the full invasion, dismantling and destruction of terrorist networks, camps and supply chains wherever they existed.

"Nigeria must no longer cede any inch of its territory to criminals and enemies of peace," Musa said.

He also appealed to the armed forces and security agencies to immediately deploy overwhelming force to the affected areas, intensify aerial and ground operations, and dismantle all terrorist hideouts within the forest corridors of Borgu and Agwara.

Musa said, "The perpetrators must be pursued, arrested or neutralised without delay." He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, comfort for bereaved families, and the restoration of lasting peace and security to Niger State.

Army Troops Neutralise 3 Bandits, Arrest Logistics Supplier, Foil Movement in Kogi

As part of efforts to get rid of bandits in Kogi State, the troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lokoja, in a renewed fight against criminal elements, neutralised three suspected bandits and arrested their logistics suppliers. This was contained in a press statement by Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigeria Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, in Lokoja, yesterday.

The statement said, "The troops of 12 Brigade Nigeria have recorded significant operational successes following coordinated fighting patrols and ambush operations conducted across parts of Kabba Bunu and Yagba West local government areas of Kogi State.

"Acting on credible intelligence on movement of bandits from Adankolo general area towards Agbadu Bunu in Kabba Bunu LGA, troops swiftly deployed and laid a deliberate ambush at bandit identified crossing point.

"The bandits subsequently ran into the troops' ambush position and were engaged, forcing them to withdraw with indications of casualties as blood stains were observed during exploitation of the area."

Abdullahi added, "In the course of the encounter, troops neutralized two bandits and recovered one AK 47 rifle, one magazine, ninety-nine rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one locally fabricated gun and eleven cartridges."

He stated, "In a related development, further intelligence revealed movement of bandits around Saminaka village in Yagba West LGA. Troops, in conjunction with local vigilantes, conducted a fighting patrol to the village and adjoining forested areas.

"On arrival, the village was observed to have been deserted, prompting troops to dismount and exploit the surrounding forest and routes leading towards the Saminaka Sabo Rijiya road.

"Troops made contact with an unconfirmed number of bandits and engaged them, leading to their withdrawal through the forest. During subsequent exploitation, troops traced the withdrawal route and discovered one neutralized bandit, one AK 47 rifle and seventeen rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

"During the same operation, troops also arrested a suspected bandit logistics supplier identified as Sunday Adedotun, from Odo Eri village in Yagba West LGA.

"The suspect was apprehended on a farmland within Saminaka village and claimed to assist farmers in transporting produce after harvest. Items discovered at the settlement included cartons of energy and soft drinks, bottled water and harvested farm produce. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation."

Abdullahi said, "The Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops for their professionalism, courage and timely response to credible intelligence, noting that their actions reflect the high level of commitment to duty.

"He further assured the public that troops will continue to sustain aggressive patrols, ambushes and intelligence driven operations to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the area."

Aondoakaa Urges US Airstrikes in Benue

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, raised concerns about the growing presence of terrorists in Benue State, and called on the US government to take action by launching airstrikes to eliminate them.

During a New Year consultation dinner organised for political stakeholders from both All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Aondoakaa highlighted the urgent need for intervention to tackle the terrorist threat.

He said, "There are terrorists in Benue State. The US air strikes should have started here before going to Sokoto. The US air strikes are long overdue in Benue State.

"Those who come to Benue in the name of grazing but have now taken up arms against the indigenes to destroy their sources of livelihood, displace and occupy our land are terrorists."

Aondoakaa emphasised the gravity of the situation, where several local governments in the state had been taken over completely by herdsmen, stating that the terrorists have infiltrated the state and are causing unbearable harm to the local population.

Expressing his disappointment with the lack of formal action from the state government, Aondoakaa stressed the necessity for American airstrikes to address the issue effectively.

He underscored the importance of leveraging all available resources, including deploying local security forces by Benue State Government, to combat the terrorists and restore peace in the state.

Aondoakaa also stated his commitment to enhancing security measures in Benue State if elected the next governor and highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration among political leaders.

He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to address the security challenges and called for sustained support to prevent further attacks in the state.

Aondoakaa expressed his aspiration to govern Benue State, emphasising his dedication to ensuring the safety and prosperity of residents.

He emphasised the need for a non-resistant approach to security and condemned the violent incidents that took place in the state recently, particularly the massacre of over 200 in Yelewata community.