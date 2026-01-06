Nigeria: Scan Lauds Members, Maritime Stakeholders, Assures Better 2026

The President of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), Mr. Moses Ebosele, has praised members of the association and key stakeholders for their unwavering support, resilience and professionalism throughout 2025, assuring them of a more rewarding and productive year ahead.

In his New Year message to members and stakeholders, Ebosele welcomed everyone to 2026 and expressed deep appreciation for the cooperation, commitment and understanding shown in spite of the challenges encountered in the outgoing year.

He specifically commended the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for their sustained engagement.

The SCAN President also acknowledged the continued partnership and goodwill of SIFAX Group, Nigerdock, members of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Truck Transit Parks Limited (TTP), Master Mariners, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and other industry players, noting that their collaboration has contributed significantly to the association's growth.

According to Ebosele, the collective effort of members and stakeholders, coupled with a shared belief in SCAN's vision, enabled the association to record steady progress and further strengthen its reputation as a credible, respected and closely knit family of maritime journalists.