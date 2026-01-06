Mozambique/Nigeria: Caution in the Air As Eagles Battle Mozambique for Q'final Berth

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles ambition of reaching the quarterfinals stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will gain traction this evening if they succeed in defeating Mozambique's Mambas in the Round of 16 tie in Fes, Morocco.

This historic Moroccan city has been good to Eagles. Nigeria won all her three group stage matches here and it has become a sort of home to the Super Eagles.

Today's clash with Mozambique will be the last to be played here in this Tournament. It is doubtful if three-time African champions Nigeria will want to ruin the beautiful memories creating here by losing to the Mambas this evening.

Four years ago at the tournament hosted by Cameroon, the Super Eagles crashed to Tunisia in Garoua who like Mozambique finished their group as third placed team. Although former Captain William Ekong and his teammates erased that memory by going all the way to the final, losing to hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the last edition, caution must be the watchword in the Nigerian camp against these history-making Mambas playing in their first knockout game today.

The clash promises to be a thrilling contest with Coaches Eric Chelle and Chiquinho Conde preferring to keep tactics, strategies and patterns to their chests.

Nigeria swept to three wins out of three, eight goals for and four against, and reflected a formidable set-up in the group phase, which earned Coach Chelle the mantle of Coach of the Group Phase.

The Mambas, who famously defeated the Panthers of Gabon either side of defeats to Cup-holders Cote d'Ivoire and five-time champions Cameroon in Group F, look like a team capable of upturning apple carts that are not properly positioned.

Conde can bank on defenders Nené, Bruno Langa and Reinildo Mandava to hold the rear tight, and midfielders Domingues (team captain) and João Bonde to feed the foreline of Chamito and Faisal Bangal, and try to catch Nigeria pants down.

Yet, Chelle, who is driven by his own admission of having imbibed the truism that "Nigerians want their team to win every game," is committed to putting out a structure that will see the Eagles defend with resolution and attack with panache.

Forward Victor Osimhen, on 32 goals in 49 matches for country, is expected to lead the onslaughts once more. Captain Wilfred Ndidi and midfielders Alex Iwobi are sure to return after taking a rest for the clash with Uganda, as will centre-back Semi Ajayi, wing-back Bright Osayi-Samuel and forward Ademola Lookman.

Coach Chelle, in admitting that the Eagles must forget the excellent job done in the group stage and get into knockout-phase mode in order to avoid a sucker punch, said: "We will not get ahead of ourselves and think we are the best. We will continue to work hard and stay focused for every match as it comes."

Immediate past African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, who has scored twice and provided two assists so far in the tournament, spoke of his selection in the group phase's Best IX: "Yeah, we had a great run in the group stage and I am thankful to all that voted. The selection is not just for me, but my entire team-mates, because their efforts on the pitch contributed to my selection.

"However, this is not the vision for our team. We have set targets to accomplish here in Morocco and we are nowhere near our targets yet."

Results

Morocco 1-0 Tanzania

S'Africa 1-2 Cameroon

Today

Egypt v Benin Rep. 5pm

Nigeria v Mozambique 8pm