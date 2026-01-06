Nigeria: Ikotun Residents Hail Police in Combating Crime

- Residents of Ikotun area in Lagos State have commended the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, and the Commander, Command Tactical team Ijegun Annex, for reducing crime and tackling criminals.

The residents, who spoke separately to reporters, noted that crime has drastically reduced in their area and commended the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, for supervising his men in the area regularly.

The commendation came in the wake of reports that a distress call was received from a member of CDA in Arikejohn in White sand community of Isheri-Oshun over involvement of gruesome crime committed by some cultist gangs, where a suspected drug baron and a dealer of illicit drugs, allegedly romances with some cult groups who always patronise him and use his abode as their meeting point from where they do plan on how to carry out their notorious activities.

Operatives uncovered large quantities of illegal substances concealed inside their hideout, making a breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking.

One of the residents, who operates a supermarket near Ikotun market, Chief Christopher Nwaka, told reporters that "we all participated actively in unravelling the atrocities of some criminal elements.

A retired Customs Officer, who resides in Ijegun, Otunba Adebowale, also commended the officers for carrying out their duties creditably.

He said: "I have lived here for about ten years and I know virtually everything going on from Ikotun to Ijegun and beyond. These officers manning Ikotun and Ijegun are doing well. They deserve commendation."