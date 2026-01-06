Nigeria: WAACSP Targets Regulation of Virtual Assistant Industry

West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals, WAACSP, has concluded plans to commence a comprehensive Virtual Assistant resource portal in the first quarter of 2026.

Head of Administration, WAACSP, Christian Anozie, in a statement, said it was designed to create an accessible, trusted and scalable marketplace to support the rapidly growing virtual assistance industry.

Anozie said it would provide access to training resources, professional profiling, listing, engagement and hiring of Virtual Assistants.

The statement reads: "The WAACSP VA Portal is structured as an open and inclusive platform, welcoming Virtual Assistants from diverse training backgrounds. To build confidence and trust for engaging organisations, the portal will incorporate a verification system, clearly identifying Virtual Assistants who meet WAACSP professional standards.

"Virtual Assistants trained by other institutions will also have the opportunity to become WAACSP-verified by taking the WAACSP certification test, without necessarily undergoing the full training programme.

"This approach balances wide participation with credible quality assurance, enabling organisations to make informed engagement decisions while allowing Virtual

Assistants to align with recognised professional benchmarks.

"By Q4 2026, the WAACSP VA Portal is projected to showcase over 5,000 Virtual Assistants, supporting full-time, contract, hourly, and part-time engagements. While strongly positioned for the international market, the platform will also address Africa's growing virtual assistance needs, providing African entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses with a reliable channel to engage professional Virtual Assistants.

On technical framework and delivery partners, the statement adds: "20four7VA (USA) will provide advisory support and industry insight drawn from extensive experience in the global Virtual Assistant and online jobs ecosystem. EmployMe E-Learning will support the learning, certification, and employability infrastructure, including assessment delivery and verification processes aligned with WAACSP standards.

"TechDave is responsible for the design, development, deployment, and ongoing management of the WAACSP VA Portal, ensuring performance, scalability, data security, and system reliability."