Nigeria: Embed Disability Inclusion in Education From Early Years, Govt Urged

Inclusion-focused consultancy, Vulpes Inclusive Engagement, has urged government to integrate disability inclusion into the education system from the earliest stages, saying accessibility must go beyond the provision of physical infrastructure.

Principal Consultant at Vulpes Inclusive Engagement, Onyinye Atuanya, said inclusion for children with disabilities should be embedded in learning from primary education in order to promote equity and understanding among children.

According to Atuanya, children should be introduced to sign language alongside spoken languages, just as they are taught English, to ensure effective communication and inclusion.

She spoke at an event themed: 'Every Child Deserves a Move,' organised by Vulpes, in partnership with the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, LASODA, Chess in Slums Africa, CISA, and Sightsavers, to mark Inclusive Chess Day held at Whitesands School, Lekki, Lagos.

She said: "It is a day to promote awareness of inclusion through the game of chess. It is not only about cognitive thinking or a means of education and empowerment; it is also a way to bring children together and make them understand, as the theme says, that every child deserves a move, and that there are avenues to inclusion, with chess being one of them.

"In Nigeria, a lot has been done in terms of inclusion, particularly disability inclusion, but there is still a lot that can be done. We say there is never enough that can be done, so we encourage people to keep doing more.

"What I would like to see is inclusion for children with disabilities being tied to education. I am not just talking about having accessible classrooms; I am talking about ensuring that from the outset, children learn sign language. It would be nice if children learned how to sign at the same time they learn how to speak English."

Also speaking, founder of CISA, Tunde Onakoya, advocated chess-playing among children with disabilities, saying it is an avenue for educational and cognitive development.

Onakoya said: "Chess is a wonderful game that transforms social barriers. It is a game of the mind. Over the years, chess has been an educational tool, especially for children living with disabilities. It is important to note that if a child is not learning the way you are teaching, then you have to teach the child the way they learn, especially children living with disabilities.

"If a child is not learning the way you're teaching, you have to teach them only in the way that they can learn, which is like personalising the learning experience in a way that they can easily assimilate it.

"So for Chess and Slums, we give priority to children who learn differently. Because we believe that they have this gift, but it takes a lot more care and nurturing to bring it to life."

Meanwhile, General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, said the agency is interested in partnering with organisations and individuals to push discussions surrounding children with disabilities.

Oyetunde-Lawal said: "It (the event) is special and very important because chess is a game that requires intellectual presence. There is a cross-section of children between the ages of seven and 14 who have shown interest in playing the game today. This is very encouraging because of the prospects chess holds, and we hope it opens many more doors for children with disabilities in Lagos State.

"The agency's paramount interest is to partner with as many organisations and individuals with worthwhile causes to push discussions around disability. We have children with albinism, children with spinal cord injuries and children with hearing loss. This event showcases that they have interests without the need to superimpose reasons for their participation."