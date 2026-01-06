Nigeria: Okpebholo Hails Road Contractors, Warns Underperformers

-Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has commended road contractors delivering quality projects across Edo South Senatorial District, while warning that contracts would be revoked from those failing to meet agreed standards and timelines.

The governor gave the warning yesterday during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in the district, explaining that the exercise was aimed at ensuring value for public funds and timely delivery of critical infrastructure.

Okpebholo said the inspection was necessary to distinguish committed contractors from those performing below expectations, stressing that his administration would not tolerate substandard work.

"We went round several places today. At Church Road, off Upper Ekenwan Road, we were not satisfied with the level of work. We have clearly communicated our observations to the contractor. If, by the time we return, the issues are not addressed, the job can be revoked," the governor warned.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at other sites, praising contractors who have demonstrated professionalism and commitment.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, the governor said: "We inspected three other locations and I am pleased with what I saw. The contractor handling the Ogheghe project is doing a very good job. I am also happy with the work on Sapele Road."

The contractors there are delivering quality results."

Governor Okpebholo emphasised that his administration would not condone unnecessary delays, particularly with the rainy season approaching, noting that road infrastructure remains a major priority for his government.

"We will continue to monitor these projects closely, even at weekends. Time is of the essence. The rainy season is almost here, and if we are not working, nothing meaningful will be achieved," he said.

Linking the projects to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the governor described road construction as one of the most effective ways to restore public confidence in governance.

"We must align with Mr President's Renewed Hope agenda. One practical way to give people renewed hope is through road construction. That is how citizens will know that they voted wisely and that we are delivering on our promises," Okpebholo stated.

The projects inspected include the 1.4-kilometre Charismatic (Church) Road off Ekenwan Road, being executed by Place of Peace Investment Limited; the Old Sapele Road linking Agip, Ohogbohi and Ogheghe communities, handled by Rawtech Nigeria Limited; Ogheghe Road off Sapele Road, constructed by BRASS Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited; as well as the Sapele Road Bypass.

Residents of the benefiting communities trooped out in large numbers during the inspection, commending the governor for what they described as visible and impactful infrastructural development across the district.