Nigeria: Ogoni Day - Unity Key to Justice, Fubara, Mosop Insist

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, have stressed that unity remains the most critical requirement for the Ogoni people to achieve justice, peace and sustainable development.

In a message to commemorate the 2026 Ogoni Day celebration, Governor Fubara reaffirmed his administration's commitment to a united Ogoni nation and a cohesive MOSOP, urging leaders and stakeholders to set aside internal divisions and pursue a common purpose.

The message, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, described Ogoni Day as a powerful symbol of resilience, identity and the historic struggle of the Ogoni people.

Fubara paid tribute to MOSOP for its peaceful advocacy, noting that the organisation's struggle brought global attention to environmental justice, equity and human rights issues in Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta.

According to the governor, the sacrifices and courage of the Ogoni people remain a defining chapter in Nigeria's socio-political and democratic history, adding that the annual celebration offers an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals that have sustained the Ogoni struggle over the decades.

He urged all Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to eschew disunity and internal divisions within MOSOP and the broader Ogoni community, stressing that unity of purpose is indispensable to advancing the collective interest of the people.

Fubara noted that the call for unity is particularly important at a time when the Federal Government has shown renewed commitment through ongoing dialogue processes aimed at addressing past injustices and unresolved challenges in Ogoniland.

He assured that the Rivers State Government remains steadfast in its support for a united MOSOP and a united Ogoni people, pledging continued support for initiatives that promote peace, dialogue, reconciliation and sustainable development in Ogoniland and across Rivers State.

Meanwhile, MOSOP has urged the Federal Government to ensure that any move to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland is carried out with respect for the dignity and welfare of the people, warning against a repeat of past mistakes that plunged the area into crisis.

President of MOSOP, Mr. Fegalo Nsuke, made the call during the Ogoni Day commemoration held in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Nsuke said while oil revenue is important for national development, exploration activities must be conducted ethically, humanely and with genuine concern for the Ogoni people, in order to avoid the errors that previously led to conflict, marginalisation and environmental devastation.

He recalled decades of neglect and severe environmental degradation caused by oil exploration in Ogoniland, noting that the experiences left deep scars on both the people and their environment.

The MOSOP president, however, said Ogoniland is at a turning point and urged the people to embrace unity and peaceful conflict resolution as essential tools for achieving sustainable development and lasting progress.

"My message to the Ogoni people is for them to be united for development. We must remain focused on peaceful ways of resolving our conflicts, because unity of purpose is the foundation for building a better and more prosperous Ogoni society," he said.

Nsuke stressed that internal and external challenges over the years have slowed development in the area, adding that the change desired by the Ogoni people can only be achieved through collective interest, shared decisions and mutual agreement.

Describing the moment as a new dawn for Ogoniland, he urged the people to put the pains of the past behind them and prepare for greater opportunities ahead.

Addressing the Federal Government and Nigerians, Nsuke called for inclusivity and a fair, mutually beneficial benefit-sharing arrangement in all engagements concerning Ogoniland. He also appealed for sustained peace in Ogoni communities, cautioning that the people should not face renewed persecution under the guise of resuming oil production.