Nigeria: Coastal Highway Project Already Yielding Economic Dividends in Lagos - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the Coastal Highway Project, initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, had begun yielding economic benefits to the state.

The governor disclosed this at the 2026 annual thanksgiving service organised by the state government at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, with the theme, "Grateful for unfailing mercies".

Sanwo-Olu, at the 26th edition of the Thanksgiving service, highlighted the many benefits of the coastal highway to Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, saying, "On the positive side, we have many highlights from 2025. The Coastal Highway made significant progress, allowing a critical section to be opened to commuters during the Christmas celebrations.

"That flagship project is already delivering substantial benefits to the economy of our State and to countless local communities. We are deeply grateful to President Tinubu for envisioning and initiating this project; for the dedication that helped secure the required investment financing; and for approving its opening in December, bringing much-needed relief to Lagosians," the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that even as the state seeks the face of God for continued protection and safety, his administration fully recognises its responsibility as a State government to continue taking every step to improve and enforce safety standards, as well as strengthen emergency response systems.

The governor, who drew one of his Bible readings from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, said the state experienced both high and low points in 2025, but in all things, the state will continue to give thanks to God.

"We give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus. In all circumstances. Indeed, we have had a most eventful year in Lagos State, with both high points and low points. And through it all, we remain full of gratitude." He said.

Sanwo-Olu, however, added that the year 2026 would be a year of extraordinary meaning and significance to the state, "for this reason, I am deeply driven and compelled to make this year count - deliberately and decisively.

"It must be a year of extraordinary meaning, significance, and benefit for all of us. Among the many projects we will be commissioning and putting to use this year, some are especially close to my heart." Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor assured residents of the state that they will witness more transformational projects across critical sectors in 2026, including transportation, agriculture, health, energy, the environment, and infrastructure, as his administration intensifies efforts to deepen development and improve the quality of life for Lagosians.

He stated that his administration remains committed to completing and inaugurating all ongoing infrastructure projects across the five IBILE divisions of the state within the year, emphasising that development is inclusive and people-focused.

Sanwo-Olu noted that, despite economic and social challenges, Lagos has continued to record steady progress due to strategic planning, the resilience of its residents, and support from successive administrations.

He also reaffirmed his administration's alignment with the THEMES Plus Agenda of Lagos State and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu's Federal Government.

The governor added that sustained collaboration between the federal and subnational governments is crucial to ensuring that the benefits of democracy reach Nigerians at the grassroots level.