Nigeria: Adamawa Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Lamurde Fresh Tribal Crisis

The police has arrested two suspects in connection with renewed tribal conflict and alleged killing of three women in Adamawa State.

SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, police public relations officer,

Adamawa State Police Command in a statement said the suspects are

William Joshua, 30 years and Ezekiel Luka, 23 years, all residents of Tigno, Lamurde LGA, and were arrested following reliable information received.

He said preliminary investigation conducted so far led to the recovery of some offensive weapons in their possession including 29 rounds of live ammunition, one magazine of AK-47 rifle, cash of N90,000, and others.

He said the Adamawa State Police Command has swiftly responded to the renewed Lamurde tribal conflict between Bachama and Chobo, leading to the killing of three women and the apprehension of two suspects.

The three women were allegedly attacked and killed yesterday, 3rd January, 2026, by some Bachama natives at their farm around Tigno village, Lamurde LGA.

The commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, appealed for calm as the Command is doing everything humanly and legally possible to bring perpetrators and their instigators to book.