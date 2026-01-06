Nigeria: Death Toll in Yobe Boat Accident Hits 29, Buni Mourns

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has condoled with the families of 29 persons who died in a boat mishap in Nguru local government area, describing the incident as a monumental loss to their families and the state.

An update obtained by LEADERSHIP showed that the deaths recorded and bodies recovered are 29. 24 are from Nguru LGA, Yobe State, two from Yusufari LGA, Yobe State, and three from Gurin, Jigawa State.

It was reported that the number of those discharged from the hospital is now 12. About eight are still missing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Buni, in his condolence message, said, "It is with a heavy heart that I received the shocking and devastating news of the boat mishap in Nguru local government area, which claimed 29 lives, with 14 others still missing and 13 rescued".

The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons and directed the treatment of those rescued.

According to him, "I pray more survivors will be rescued to join their families", Buni prayed.

Meanwhile, Governor Buni has directed the State Emergency Management Agency, the Fire Service, and the Nguru local government council to mobilise additional rescue missions to intensify the search and rescue efforts for those still missing.

The tragic accident was reported to have occurred Saturday night when a canoe conveying 52 passengers from Adiyani in Jigawa State to Garbi in Nguru Local Government Area capsized, and 25 people were confirmed dead. Still, the number of casualties has now increased to 29.

The governor cautioned against overloading canoes and vehicles to guard against avoidable accidents.

Governor Buni further directed SEMA to provide immediate support to the families of the victims, while the search and rescue should continue.

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead, while 13 others were rescued alive, following a tragic canoe accident in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The incident occurred when a canoe carrying 52 passengers capsized while travelling from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru LGA, Yobe State.

According to Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), search and rescue operations commenced immediately after the incident was reported.

He said SEMA search and rescue teams from Bade and Nguru were promptly deployed to the scene to support ongoing efforts by security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers.