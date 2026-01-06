Nigeria: KDF Lauds Kebbi Govt's N650m Electricity Boost

The Kebbi Development Forum (KDF) has commended the Kebbi State Government for releasing N650 million to procure a 15 MVA transformer, aimed at boosting electricity supply across the state.

In a statement signed by Dr. Saidu Abubakar Illo, chairman of the Executive Council, and Dr. Abdullahi Sani Mungadi, secretary, the KDF noted that the timely intervention will significantly alleviate the persistent power supply challenges faced by residents, businesses, and critical service providers throughout the state.

"The Forum notes that this timely intervention will significantly alleviate the persistent power supply challenges faced by residents, businesses, and critical service providers throughout the state," the statement read.

The KDF urged Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to complement the state government's effort by restoring electricity supply to October 2025 levels and accelerate the deployment of prepaid meters to consumers at no cost, in line with regulatory provisions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"While applauding the State Government's commitment, KDF urges KAEDCO to complement this effort by restoring electricity supply to October 2025 level and accelerate the deployment of prepaid meters to consumers at no cost, in line with regulatory provisions," the statement added.

The Forum also commended the state government for signing into law the Kebbi State Electricity Act, 2024, which aligns with the operational standards of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The KDF called on the state government to expedite the appointment of qualified professionals into the Kebbi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), the Kebbi State Electricity Council, and the State Electricity Supply Company (SEPCO), to ensure effective sector governance, oversight, and investor confidence.

"We commend the Governor for this strategic foresight, and call on the State Government to expedite the appointment of qualified professionals into the Kebbi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), the Kebbi State Electricity Council, and the State Electricity Supply Company (SEPCO)," the statement said.

The Forum also appreciated electricity consumers across the state for their resilience and growing interest in community-based electricity ownership models, which have the potential to enhance service delivery, accountability, and payment compliance.