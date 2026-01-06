Nigeria: Unpatriotic Individuals Seeking to Frustrate New Tax Laws, Nigeria Revenue Service Chair Says

The chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), formerly Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has raised concerns over alleged moves by "unpatriotic individuals" to frustrate the implementation of Nigeria's newly introduced tax laws, warning that misinformation and calls for protests could undermine reforms designed to protect ordinary citizens.

Adedeji, who spoke on Sunday during an interview on Arise Television, said security agencies should be placed on alert following rumours of planned protests against the tax reforms. He cautioned Nigerians against being swayed by what he described as false narratives surrounding the new laws.

According to him, citizens should take time to study the provisions of the tax laws and understand how they apply to their individual circumstances, rather than relying on rumours or being mobilised for mass action.

"The only message I have for Nigerians is that people should not listen to rumours. They should analyse the data as it affects them. They should wait for the result, not mass or mob action," Adedeji said.

The NRS chairman dismissed calls for the suspension of the tax laws, describing them as unconstitutional. He stressed that laws duly passed by the National Assembly cannot be suspended by individuals, groups, or public pressure.

"No individual, except in an emergency, can suspend the law. The law passed by the National Assembly is the law," he said.

Adedeji explained that the tax reform bills underwent extensive consultations before being passed into law, noting that the process included public hearings at the National Assembly that lasted more than six months.

He ruled out any possibility of suspending the implementation of the laws, stating that only amendments could be considered where legitimate grievances are identified.

"Implementation has started. People have started to see the result, and they say they want to go on a protest," he said, adding, "I am using this time to call all the security agencies to be on alert."

The NRS chairman argued that the planned protests could not be driven by poor Nigerians, whom the reforms are intended to protect, but rather by individuals opposed to the benefits of the policy.

He said the objective of the tax reforms is to create a more efficient, transparent, and equitable tax system that supports economic growth while easing the burden on vulnerable citizens.

Since the federal government introduced the harmonised tax system, the policy has continued to attract mixed reactions from stakeholders and the general public.

The implementation of the new tax laws commenced on January 1, following the unveiling of the new corporate identity of the NRS, which replaced the former Federal Inland Revenue Service, marking a significant shift in Nigeria's tax administration framework.