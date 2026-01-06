Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Defiling Minor in Oyo

Oyo State Police Command has arrested one Olaitan Oloyede (27) for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl in Ibadan, the state capital.

The command's public relations officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect had been detained with a case of defilement involving an eight-year-old girl.

He said: "Investigation revealed that an eight-year-old girl told her father that she was feeling pain in her private part and that she had been sexually violated by their 27-year-old neighbour, Olaitan Oloyede, sometime in October 2025. Acting promptly, the Oke Alaro Police Division commenced necessary inquiries.

"Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested, placed in lawful custody, and is cooperating with the investigation, allowing the police to proceed with further inquiries."

He added that another man, Sunday James, was arrested in connection with the amputation of a farmer's wrist in Tede, one of the towns in the Oke Ogun geopolitical zone of the state.

According to him, the suspect allegedly used a cutlass to sever the right wrist of a farmer named Benua Bukari in Tede.

He said the victim was rushed to a hospital for proper medical attention.

He maintained that a team of police officers from the Divisional Police Officer, Tede Division, promptly mobilised to the scene of the incident.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one Benua Bukari (male), a farmer and resident of Ologede Village, Tede, had an altercation with one Sunday James, which escalated into a physical fight.

"During the fight, Sunday James allegedly used a cutlass to severe the right wrist of Benua Bukari.

"Following the report, a team of operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Tede Division, promptly mobilised to the scene, leading to the arrest of Sunday James, who is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses.

"The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police, where he is presently receiving medical treatment", he said.