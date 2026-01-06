Nigeria: Sokoto Schools Resume As Authorities Defy Security Fears

Despite prevailing security challenges and heightened fear across both urban and rural communities in Sokoto State, the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has directed all public primary and junior secondary schools to resume for the second term on Monday, January 5, 2026.

SUBEB announced that the first-term holiday will officially end on Sunday, January 4, 2026, with academic activities resuming the following day in all schools under its supervision.

In a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, the Board assured parents and the general public that all necessary arrangements had been concluded to guarantee a smooth and orderly commencement of the new term.

Tambuwal urged key stakeholders in the basic education sector, including parents and guardians, traditional and religious leaders, School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) and Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs), to cooperate fully to ensure pupils return to school promptly despite the prevailing security concerns.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also directed education secretaries and school support officers across the state to immediately commence intensive monitoring and supervision of schools to enforce compliance with the resumption timetable and maintain standards.

To further strengthen oversight, the SUBEB chairman disclosed that three special monitoring and supervision teams, each headed by a permanent member of the board, will be deployed across the state's three senatorial zones to assess resumption levels and school preparedness.

Additionally, Tambuwal warned contractors handling classroom construction, perimeter fencing, borehole projects and furniture supply to expedite action and ensure completion in line with contractual agreements.

The Board reiterated its commitment to sustaining access to basic education and safeguarding the academic future of children in Sokoto State, even in the face of ongoing security challenges.