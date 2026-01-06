Nigeria: Army Denies Allegations of Allowance Non-Payment, Extortion in Ogun

The Headquarters of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Abeokuta, has dismissed allegations of non-payment of allowances and extortion by soldiers deployed in Ogun State, describing the claims as false, malicious and misleading.

The Brigade was reacting to a viral video posted by one Abdul, which accused the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Godwin Nwamba; the Commanding Officer of 351 Artillery Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Matthew; and the Brigade Operations Officer, Major Isaac Ezechukwu, of denying soldiers their allowances and allowing extortion of motorists along border routes.

In a statement issued on January 2, 2026, and signed by Major Idereghi Samuel Akari, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 35 Artillery Brigade, the Army clarified that soldiers deployed on company duties in the state are operating under Operation MESA, a state-sponsored, multi-agency security initiative in Ogun State.

According to the statement, before Brigadier General Nwamba assumed command in January 2025, personnel under Operation MESA received a monthly allowance of ₦45,000. However, upon assumption of office, the Brigade Commander approved an upward review of the allowance to ₦60,000 per soldier, in line with the Chief of Army Staff's command philosophy of sound administration.

The Brigade added that the allowance is being paid regularly by the Ogun State Government.

Reacting to allegations of extortion, the Brigade categorically denied that troops deployed along border routes engage in any form of illegal or unethical conduct. It stressed that the Nigerian Army operates a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline and extortion, noting that no credible complaint has been recorded against the personnel involved.

The statement further disclosed that, in compliance with directives from Defence and Army Headquarters, all unnecessary checkpoints along border areas have been dismantled, leaving only relevant security agencies to carry out lawful vehicle checks.

Describing the allegations as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, the Brigade alleged that the author of the video is a disgruntled retired airman known for spreading false narratives during his years in service and now seeking attention through social media propaganda.

Reaffirming its commitment to professionalism and transparency, the 35 Artillery Brigade assured residents of Ogun State that it remains focused on safeguarding lives and property while upholding the highest standards of military ethics and discipline.