Nigeria: Ajadi Urges FG to Explain Benefits of New Tax Measures, Warns of Deepening Hardship

ABUJA -- The President of the All Youths Reoriented Initiative of Nigeria (AYRIN), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government to clearly spell out the benefits Nigerians stand to gain from the newly introduced tax measures, warning that continued taxation without visible economic relief could further impoverish citizens.

Ajadi made the call in a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, where he criticised what he described as a growing culture of revenue extraction without corresponding investment in infrastructure, security and economic empowerment.

"You cannot keep obtaining from Nigerians without first making the country conducive for economic activities to thrive," Ajadi said. "Taxation should be a tool for development, not punishment."

Concerns Over Savings and Multiple Deductions

The AYRIN president expressed concern over what he termed the cumulative financial burden on Nigerians, particularly workers and small business owners. He noted that bank charges on personal savings, coupled with rising inflation, have already eroded purchasing power.

"Banks have been deducting money from Nigerians' personal savings. What else do you want from the people by imposing a new tax law that also affects individual savings?" he queried.

Ajadi stressed that Nigerians are yet to recover from existing deductions, including the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and other statutory levies, describing the timing of a new tax regime as economically insensitive.

"We already have an established personal income tax structure. Nigerians deserve to know how this new tax will benefit them. Don't tell us only how to collect taxes--tell us how Nigerians will benefit," he said.

Subsidy Removal Without Visible Impact

He also faulted the Federal Government over the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that Nigerians have not seen tangible benefits from the policy.

"The subsidy money that was removed--where is the impact? Nigerians have not seen improvements in infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, or education," Ajadi said, warning that introducing new taxes without accountability for previous economic sacrifices could widen the trust gap between citizens and the government.

Call for End to Presidential Immunity

In a bold political demand, Ajadi urged the National Assembly to initiate a constitutional amendment removing immunity for future presidents starting from 2027.

"From the next administration, the president should no longer enjoy immunity. No one should be above the law in a democracy," he declared, adding that such a move would promote accountability and transparency in governance.

Security Withdrawal and Road Safety

Ajadi also criticised the withdrawal of security personnel from VIP convoys, describing the policy as dangerous. He cited a recent incident involving international boxing champion Anthony Joshua, whose vehicle was reportedly involved in an accident allegedly due to the absence of a security pilot vehicle.

"If a security van had been leading the convoy, the accident could have been averted," he said, warning that the policy has exposed both VIPs and ordinary Nigerians to increased risk.

On road safety, Ajadi questioned the effectiveness of enforcement agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), arguing that while vehicles are checked for roadworthiness, little attention is paid to the poor condition of Nigerian roads.

"FRSC and VIO ensure vehicle worthiness, but who certifies that our roads are worthy to be used?" he asked, linking potholes and abandoned highways to the high rate of road accidents nationwide.

Warning of Looming Hardship

The AYRIN president warned that the new tax initiative could worsen living conditions if implemented without safeguards, listing possible consequences such as reduced household savings, increased cost of goods and services, business closures, job losses and rising poverty.

"Tax policies that do not consider the realities of the people will only deepen hardship," Ajadi said, urging the Federal Government to engage Nigerians transparently, conduct broad consultations and ensure that taxation is matched with visible development outcomes.