Nigeria: Why Peter Obi Remains in the Conversation

Integrity is not a commodity. It cannot be manufactured by power, nor accumulated by wealth. It is earned over time, sustained by consistency, and tested under scrutiny.

Recent remarks by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, criticising Mr Peter Obi following his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have again brought Obi into the centre of national debate. While framed as political commentary, the remarks have drawn wide reactions, with many observers interpreting them as reflective of deeper anxieties within Nigeria's political establishment.

By describing Obi as "restless" and "bitter," Mr Onanuga appeared to question the former Anambra State governor's consistency. However, several analysts argue that Obi's political trajectory reflects persistence rather than instability. Political scientist Dr Ayo Balogun notes that "what Obi has demonstrated over the years is ideological consistency centred on prudence, transparency and production-led growth. That is not restlessness; it is continuity."

Supporters of the administration have countered this view, arguing that Obi's movement across political parties suggests opportunism. Yet critics point out that party-switching is a long-standing feature of Nigeria's political landscape. As columnist Reuben Okeke observed, "Nigeria's parties are largely platforms rather than ideological institutions. Many political leaders, across administrations, have moved between parties without attracting similar scrutiny."

More contentious has been the attempt by some commentators to downplay Obi's record as governor of Anambra State. For many Nigerians, this strikes a sensitive chord. Obi's tenure is often cited for its emphasis on fiscal restraint, savings, and investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure. According to development economist Ifeoma Nwankwo, "You may disagree with Obi politically, but his record is supported by audited figures and verifiable outcomes. That is a matter of public record."

Production versus Consumption

Beyond personalities, the current debate exposes a broader ideological divide in Nigeria's political economy: production versus consumption.

For years, Obi has argued that Nigeria's economic challenges stem not only from corruption but from structural dependence on consumption, borrowing and waste, rather than production and value creation. His position contrasts with the fiscal direction of the present administration, which has relied heavily on borrowing to finance government obligations.

Public finance analysts acknowledge that borrowing, in itself, is not inherently problematic. However, concerns have been raised about transparency, clarity of purpose and measurable outcomes. Yusuf Lawal, a public finance analyst, argues that "borrowing becomes dangerous when citizens cannot clearly see how funds translate into productive capacity or improved living standards."

The removal of fuel subsidy was presented by the Tinubu administration as a necessary reform that would free resources for development. Nearly two years later, many Nigerians continue to experience rising costs of living, while civil society groups have repeatedly called for clearer public accounting of subsidy savings.

Civil society advocate Chiamaka Okorie notes that "there is a gap between the hardship citizens are enduring and the visibility of the benefits promised. That gap fuels public scepticism."

Austerity and Perception

Another recurring concern raised by critics relates to the perception of inequality in sacrifice. While citizens are urged to endure economic hardship, public commentary has drawn attention to what is seen as continued opulence among political elites.

Sociologist Hadiza Bello describes this as a credibility problem: "Economic reforms require trust. That trust weakens when sacrifice appears unevenly distributed."

This concern has surfaced in various public debates, including criticism from prominent figures such as Prof Wole Soyinka, who has openly questioned excessive security deployments around public officials and their families, describing them as symbols of disconnect from everyday realities.

Why Obi Still Resonates

Despite sustained criticism, Peter Obi remains a reference point in Nigeria's political discourse. For supporters, he represents an alternative leadership style--one associated with modest living, fiscal restraint and accountability. For critics, he remains a polarising figure whose ideas challenge entrenched norms.

As Nigeria looks toward 2027, the political contest increasingly appears less about party labels and more about values: restraint versus excess, accountability versus opacity, production versus consumption.

History often judges governments not merely by rhetoric, but by outcomes that can be measured and verified. In that sense, Obi's continued relevance may lie less in ambition and more in comparison. In a political culture where narratives shift easily, records--audited or otherwise--tend to endure.

In the end, integrity rarely announces itself loudly. It persists quietly, tested by time, scrutiny and public memory. Whether Nigerians ultimately embrace it as a governing ethos remains an open question, but its presence in the national conversation continues to challenge power, not through confrontation, but through contrast.