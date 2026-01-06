Liberia: 'Blessing in Disguise' - Deputy Speaker Fallah Calls CDC Suspension Political Liberation

- Liberia's Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Thomas P. Fallah, has broken his silence on his suspension from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), describing the move as a "blessing in disguise" that has freed him politically and personally after nearly two decades in the party.

Speaking Monday in a rare, wide-ranging interview on ELBC Radio, the Lofa County lawmaker reflected on his December 2024 expulsion from the former ruling party, saying the decision--while painful--ultimately lifted long-standing political constraints.

"It has released me," Fallah said. "It has brought relief. I am now free--free to think, free to decide, free to support causes based on my personal conviction, not party pressure."

Due Process in Question

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fallah was emphatic that he did not voluntarily leave the CDC but was expelled--a distinction he said carries legal and political weight. He questioned the party's adherence to its own constitution, arguing that no specific bylaw violation was cited and that promised disciplinary procedures were never carried out.

"There was no properly constituted grievance or ethics hearing," he said. "I waited. There was no call, no hearing, no follow-up."

Despite the criticism, Fallah struck a measured tone, stressing that he harbors no bitterness toward the party or its leadership. "I miss the CDC. I respect them. I love them," he said, noting that many of his closest friends remain within the party.

From Party Loyalist to Independent Actor

The suspension, Fallah said, has allowed him to function independently for the first time in nearly 20 years. Free from internal party consultations and maneuvering, he said his focus has shifted squarely to governance and national development.

That independence has also translated into open support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration. Fallah praised Boakai's leadership style, citing discipline, organization and an improved international image for Liberia.

"I've seen leadership. I've seen organization," he said. "I see Liberia moving in a positive direction."

New Movement Takes Shape

As part of this new political chapter, Fallah disclosed the formation of the National Independent Movement for Boakai (NIMBO), a nationwide initiative aimed at mobilizing nonpartisan and independent Liberians in support of the president's agenda. He emphasized that NIMBO is not a political party, but a civic movement intended to complement governance and encourage citizen participation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Respect for the Past, Focus on the Future

Fallah acknowledged that he no longer maintains regular contact with former President George Manneh Weah, but was careful to express respect for his former leader, describing Weah as a statesman who played a significant role in Liberia's political history.

In the end, Fallah framed his CDC suspension not as a setback, but as a turning point.

"Sometimes what looks like rejection is actually redirection," he said. "For me, this was truly a blessing in disguise."