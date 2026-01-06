Nigeria: Court Denies Bauchi Finance Commissioner, Others Bail Over Terrorism Financing Charges

The EFCC accused the Bauchi State finance commissioner of releasing millions of dollars belonging to the state government to individuals who allegedly used the funds to finance a terrorist organisation.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday denied bail to Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, and four co-defendants facing terrorism financing charges.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Mr Adamu and his co-defendants on 31 December 2025 on 10 counts involving terrorism financing and sundring money laundering offences.

Following the arraignment, the judge, Emeka Nwite, ordered the defendants to remain in prison pending the ruling on their bail application slated for Monday (today).

EFCC accused them of releasing state government's funds to a Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader and other persons who allegedly used the cash, running into millions of dollars, partly or wholly used to finance an alleged terrorist or terrorist group between January and May 2024.

The prosecution also alleged that over $6 million belonging to the state government were released for Mr Adamu's benefit in a money laundering scheme.

Apart from Mr Adamu, other co-defendants indicted in the case are Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed.

The defendants denied all 10 charges.

Shortly after the defendants took their plea during the 31 December 2025 proceeding, defence lawyer, Gordy Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to grant the accused persons bail on liberal terms.

However, EFCC lawyer Samuel Chime opposed bail, citing the terrorism-related allegations, the money laundering counts, and the sums involved.

The judge subsequently adjourned for ruling to 5 January (today).

Earlier on Friday, 2 January, the same judge, Emeka Niwite, had granted Mr Adamu N500 million in a separate money laundering trial.

In that case, EFCC charged him alongside Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd with six counts of money laundering involving N4.65 billion.

He allegedly committed the offence while he was Branch Manager of Polaris Bank, Bauchi, between June and December 2023.

Since he has now been denied bail in the terrorism case, he will, for now, face trial from Kuje prison, where he was remanded.

