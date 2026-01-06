Nigeria: Senator Akwashiki's Remains Arrive Nigeria From India

Godiya Akwashiki died on Wednesday, aged 52, in an Indian hospital after a prolonged illness.

The remains of Godiya Akwashiki, the senator for the Nasarawa North District who died on Wednesday 31 December, has arrived in Nigeria from India.

Mr Akwashiki died on Wednesday, aged 52, in an Indian hospital after a prolonged illness.

A family source, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES but asked not to be named because they were not authorized by the family to speak with the media, said the body arrived through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The source said it was received by political associates, party leaders and supporters, including a former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Al-Makura; the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo; the party's acting National Chairman, Sadiq Gombe; and a ranking member of the House of Representatives, Gbefwi Gaza.

Political profile

Mr Akwashiki was a seasoned politician and grassroots mobiliser, widely regarded as one of the most influential political figures in the Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

He was elected to the Senate on the platform of the SDP, recording a rare electoral breakthrough for the party in Nasarawa State.

His victory was a major upset against Nigeria's dominant political parties and brought the SDP increased national visibility.

Before his election to the Senate, Mr Akwashiki served in various political roles at the state level, where he built a reputation for strong constituency engagement and youth mobilisation.

He was also known for his advocacy on issues affecting rural communities, security challenges and economic inclusion in Nasarawa State.

Within the SDP, he was a key figure and one of the party's most prominent elected officials.

Details of his burial arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.