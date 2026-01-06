South Africa/Cameroon: Bafana Bafana Exit Afcon After Cameroon Loss

5 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Bafana Bafana lost 2-1 to Cameroon in a last 16 Africa Cup of Nations match on Sunday.
  • Cameroon will now face hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday after the win.

Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign has come to an end.

South Africa lost 2-1 to Cameroon in their last 16 match played in Rabat on Sunday night.

Cameroon scored one goal in each half to book their place in the quarterfinals. They will now face hosts Morocco on Friday.

Cameroon took the lead in the 34th minute. Junior Tchamadeu scored after Bafana failed to clear a set piece. His shot beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. The goal was checked by VAR and allowed to stand.

Bafana started the match on the front foot and created early chances.

Lyle Foster went close in the third minute with a header that went just over the crossbar. Minutes later, Relebohile Mofokeng missed a clear chance when his shot went over the goal.

Foster thought he had scored in the 14th minute, but the goal was ruled offside.

As the first half went on, Cameroon saw more of the ball and controlled large parts of the game.

Bafana's problems continued early in the second half. Christian Kofane made it 2-0 with a header two minutes after the restart.

Coach Hugo Broos made changes and brought on Aubrey Modiba and Evidence Makgopa to try to change the game.

Teboho Mokoena came close in the 69th minute with a free kick, but Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy made the save.

Makgopa pulled one goal back in the 88th minute with a tap in, but Bafana could not find an equaliser before the final whistle.

