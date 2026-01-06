South Africa: Heavy Storms Expected in Parts of South Africa

A yellow level 4 warning is in place for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and North West.

Heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and some damage to buildings and roads are possible on Monday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit several parts of South Africa on Monday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern Free State, south western North West and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The weather service warns that these storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds and local flooding.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for nearby areas that could also see severe storms.

The areas expected to be hit hardest include central and eastern Limpopo, the Highveld and Lowveld of Mpumalanga, the Midlands and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern Free State and south western North West.

In the Northern Cape, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Kai Garib Local Municipality.

Gauteng is expected to be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms later in the day.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread rain and thunderstorms.

The Free State and North West may see morning fog in the east, followed by warm to hot weather with scattered showers.

The Northern Cape will be mostly hot and dry, with isolated storms in the east.

The Western Cape will be warm to very hot inland, with cloudy conditions along the south coast.

In the Eastern Cape, the west will be partly cloudy, while the east could see scattered storms along the Drakensberg and Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog inland, followed by cool to warm, cloudy weather with scattered showers and storms.