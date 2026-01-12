South Africa: Rain Expected As a Result of Low-Pressure System

A low-pressure system is expected to influence weather conditions over the north-eastern parts of the country, bringing significant rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

"The SAWS wishes to update the public on a low-pressure system currently located over the southern parts of Mozambique, which is expected to significantly influence weather conditions over north-eastern South Africa over the coming days," it said.

In a statement on Saturday, the weather service said current weather forecasts indicate that the lowveld of Mpumalanga, the Limpopo Valley, and most eastern parts of Limpopo are likely to experience widespread and persistent rain and thunderstorms, up to at least Wednesday, or even beyond.

"For these regions, significant rainfall accumulations are expected throughout the week, beginning from Sunday evening," said the weather service.

The SAWS had issued severe weather warnings for severe thunderstorms, an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, 10 January 2026, as well as an orange level 6 warning for Sunday. Anticipated impacts include flooding leading to damage to infrastructure and settlements, as well as injuries and a danger to life.

"There is currently a possibility that warnings may be escalated to indicate the likelihood of severe impacts in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga from Monday, depending on the evolution of the system and forecast confidence. The SAWS will continue to monitor this evolving weather system and provide regular updates to ensure public safety and preparedness.

"This weather system may also affect the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Tuesday, when heavy rains would be possible," it said.

In an update on Sunday, the weather service said persistent rainfall continues over the north-eastern parts of the country, affecting the Lowveld areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

"Since overnight, observed rainfall amounts in eastern Limpopo range between 18 and 85 mm," it said in a post on the social media platform, X.

It further added that observed rainfall amounts across parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal indicate widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

"SAWS station data shows notable accumulations, with up to 113 mm recorded at Graskop AWS and 73-85 mm measured around Phalaborwa," it said.

The weather service has called on the public and stakeholders to continuously monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings.

"The public is also advised to remain cautious of unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain [from] distributing such information further," said SAWS.

For regular updates, please visit www.weathersa.co.za or follow SAWS official media channels.