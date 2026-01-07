Africa: Nigeria Vs Mozambique Preview - Super Eagles Battle Mambas for Quarter-Final Ticket

The only previous AFCON clash between Nigeria and Mozambique came in January 2010 in Angola, when Nigeria won 3-0, with Peter Odemwingie scoring twice and Obafemi Martins adding a third.

Nigeria will continue their push for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title when they face Mozambique on Monday night in the Round of 16 of the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

The match billed for the Stade de Fès will kick-off by 8 p.m. local time.

While this is a familiar territory for the Super Eagles having made it this far more than a dozen times, for Mozambique, it is new ground.

The Mambas are only making it to this phase for the first time in their history, after failing to progress beyond the group stage in their previous five AFCON appearances.

Yet, history and statistics will count for little once the whistle blows in Fès.

Strong form

The Super Eagles are coming into Monday's game in strong form.

Eric Chelle's side swept through Group C with three wins from three matches, beating Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia 3-2 and Uganda 3-1.

Following the group phase matches, Nigeria has now scored a total of 152 goals in 107 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, since their debut at the finals in Ghana in 1963.

The eight goals scored in Morocoo this term is their highest tally in a group phase at AFCON.

It is also the first time they found the net at least twice in every group game at the AFCON.

The victory over Uganda was Nigeria's 61st win at the Africa Cup of Nations, second only to Egypt's 62.

Individually, the numbers also tell a story of depth.

Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika scored twice each in the group stage, while Semi Ajayi, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Paul Onuachu also got on the scoresheet.

Onuachu's strike against Uganda made him the 70th different Nigerian player to score at AFCON.

However, defensively, there is a note of caution. Nigeria have conceded in their last five AFCON matches, with their last clean sheet coming in a 1-0 quarter-final win over Angola in 2023.

They conceded four goals in the group stage, taking their total goals conceded at AFCON to 99. Another goal conceded would see Nigeria become the fourth team to reach 100 goals allowed in the tournament's history.

Mambas profile

Mozambique arrive with a very different profile. The Mambas finished third in Group F after losing to Côte d'Ivoire, beating Gabon and then falling 2-1 to Cameroon despite scoring first.

That win over Gabon was their first-ever victory at the AFCON finals and secured their place in the knockout rounds for the first time at their sixth attempt.

Across 18 AFCON matches, Mozambique have now won just once, drawn four and lost 13.

They have never kept a clean sheet at the tournament and have conceded in all 18 games they have played.

Alongside Zimbabwe, they are the only team to have conceded in each of their first 18 AFCON matches.

Still, there are signs of growth. Mozambique have scored in their last two matches, the first time they have done so in successive games at a single AFCON edition.

Geny Catamo has been central to that progress. His goal against Cameroon followed another against Gabon, making him the first Mozambican player to score in back-to-back AFCON matches.

He now has three AFCON goals and four goal contributions in five appearances, the most by any player from his country.

Head-to-head

Historically, Nigeria hold the edge in this fixture.

This will be the sixth meeting between the teams at senior level and the second at AFCON. Their only previous AFCON clash came in January 2010 in Angola, when Nigeria won 3-0, with Peter Odemwingie scoring twice and Obafemi Martins adding a third.

Overall, Nigeria are unbeaten in five meetings with Mozambique, recording four wins and one draw. They also met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, drawing 0-0 in Maputo before Nigeria won 1-0 in Abuja through a late Victor Obinna goal. Their most recent meeting was a friendly in October 2023, which Nigeria won 3-2.

The Round of 16 has been a mixed stage for Nigeria in recent years. This is their fourth appearance at this level under the current format. They progressed in 2019 and 2023 but were eliminated in 2021 by Tunisia. Since the quarter-final stage was introduced in 1992, Nigeria have failed to reach the last eight only once.

Mozambique, however, will take heart from their underdog status. They have shown they can compete physically, with Edmilson Dove winning nine duels and five aerial battles against Cameroon.

But discipline and ball security remain concerns, with Infren Matola losing possession 19 times in that match.

For Chelle, who is unbeaten in regulation time in competitive matches with Nigeria, the message has been clear: the group stage is over. The Super Eagles must now shift fully into knockout mode.

The Confederation of African Football has selected Cameroonian official Abdou Abdel Mefir as referee for Monday night's encounter, with his compatriots Elvis Noupoue and Carine Atezambong as assistants.

As also indicated by CAF, victory on Monday will take Nigeria into the quarter-finals for the 12th time and set up a clash with either Algeria or DR Congo.

For Mozambique, another upset would extend a historic run and rewrite their AFCON story.