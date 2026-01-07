Africa: AFCON 2025 - How Senegal Surpassed a Benchmark Long-Held By the Super Eagles

Senegal's comeback win over Sudan carried a deeper historical meaning, linking the present to a teenage milestone first established by Nigeria two decades ago.

African football added a new footnote to its long history at the weekend in Tangier, and Nigeria's influence once again formed part of the wider context.

At the Tangier Grand Stadium, Senegal secured a 3-1 comeback victory over Sudan to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. While the result confirmed Senegal's progress, it was an individual moment late in the game that carried broader historical significance.

Sudan had taken an early lead through Aamir Abdallah, briefly unsettling the defending champions.

Senegal responded with patience and control, led by Pape Gueye, whose two goals turned the match around and restored order. The contest was effectively settled in the 77th minute when substitute Ibrahim Mbaye found the net to seal the win.

That goal placed Mbaye firmly in the AFCON record books. At 17 years and 344 days, the forward became the youngest player to score at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 21st century, ending a record that had stood for 20 years.

Until that moment, the benchmark belonged to Nigeria.

In 2006, John Obi Mikel announced himself on the continental stage as a teenager during Nigeria's group-stage match against Zimbabwe. Introduced from the bench to replace Wilson Oruma, Mikel scored from long range less than eight minutes later, helping the Super Eagles to a 2-0 win.

He was 18 years, nine months and five days old at the time, a mark that stood as the standard for two decades.

Mikel's AFCON contributions extended well beyond that single goal.

He became a regular starter in midfield, playing alongside veterans like Jay-Jay Okocha. His standout tournament came in 2013 in South Africa, when Nigeria won the title.

He also helped Nigeria secure bronze in 2019 before his international retirement.

Mbaye's strike in Tangier now nudges past Mikel's record, but it also revives memories of Nigeria's long-standing relationship with youth at AFCON.

Victor Obinna Nsofor, who scored at 18 years, 10 months and 10 days in 2006, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, and Julius Aghahowa in 2002, further illustrate this pattern.

Nigeria has repeatedly entrusted teenagers with responsibility on the continent's biggest stage, often with telling results.

A record falls, a legacy remains

Mbaye's breakthrough is a landmark moment for Senegal and a symbol of African football's evolving trust in young talent. But the foundations of that trust were laid by players in green and white long before Saturday night.

Records exist to be broken, yet history remembers who set the standard first.

And once again, even on a night when Senegal celebrated and Sudan bowed out, Nigeria's imprint on AFCON history remained impossible to ignore.