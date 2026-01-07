Nigeria: Kedco Promotes 1,500 Employees to Boost Performance

6 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja — Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has approved the promotion of 1,500 members of staff as part of its ongoing commitment to staff welfare, motivation, and building a performance-driven workforce.

In a statement released by the company's spokesperson, Sani Bala Sani, he highlighted that the promotion exercise is the most significant in the company's history, underscoring KEDCO's renewed commitment to human capital development.

According to the statement, the exercise followed a comprehensive performance appraisal process and aligns with best practices in corporate governance, fairness, and transparency.

It stated that it was designed to recognise deserving staff who met the eligibility criteria in line with the company's conditions of service, and have demonstrated dedication, competence, and resilience in supporting the company's operational turnaround and improved service delivery.

Speaking on the development, KEDCO's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abubakar Jimeta described the move as a strategic investment in people, noting that the staff remain the company's greatest asset.

"This promotion exercise is not just a reward for hard work; it is a statement of intent. At KEDCO, we are building a culture where performance is recognised, excellence is encouraged, and our people are empowered to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders," he said.

