Nigeria: Regentmfb Disburses N10bn to Enhance Financial Inclusion

Regent Microfinance Bank (RegentMFB) has disbursed over N10 billion in cumulative loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.The disbursement reinforced RegentMFB's commitment in championing financial inclusion, enterprise development and accessible financing for small businesses.

The Managing Director of RegentMFB, Dr. Idris Olugbesan, described the volume of loan disbursement as the bank's commitment to long term economic impact.

Olugbesan said: "Surpassing N10 billion in loan disbursements reflects our conviction in MSMEs as drivers of structural economic growth. Looking toward 2026, we aim to broaden financial inclusion, ease liquidity constraints for entrepreneurs, and allocate capital prudently to sustain community level development and long term, economy wide impact."

The Chief Marketing Officer of RegentMFB, Chibuzor C. Uba, stated that at the RegentMFB, "we do not just bank, we partner. We have been privileged to fuel the growth of countless businesses, empowering them to achieve their dreams and contribute to Nigeria's economic prosperity. As we continue to innovate and expand our services, we are committed to being the catalyst for success, driving progress and prosperity for all our stakeholders."

He said that financing should not be a hurdle for promising businesses in Nigeria.

He added, "With access to the right loan, growth becomes possible, and success becomes scalable."