Nigerians Favour Open Trade, Call for Greater African Voice in International Decision-Making Bodies

Majorities welcome the economic and political influence of China, the United States, ECOWAS, and the AU.

Key findings

Majorities of Nigerians are satisfied with the way that ECOWAS (55%) and the AU (56%) recognise Nigeria's needs and interests in their decision making.

But more than two-thirds (68%) say African countries should have a greater say in international decision-making bodies such as the United Nations.

Eight in 10 citizens (80%) prefer free trade over limiting international trade to protect domestic producers.

Two-thirds (68%) would favour open trade with all countries globally, while almost three in 10 would privilege trade with African countries (23%) or with countries in West Africa only (5%).

Only 7% of respondents say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Majorities of Nigerians welcome the economic and political influence on their country of China (62%), ECOWAS (58%), the United States of America (57%), and the AU (54%). Only 31% see the influence of Russia as positive, compared to 19% who say the reverse.

Asked who helped Nigeria most during the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents are most likely to say the United States of America (23%), the AU or Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (18%), and China (17%).

Among Nigerians who are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (49%), an overwhelming majority (89%) favour taking a neutral stance in the war.

As one of Africa's largest economies, Nigeria plays an increasingly significant role in global trade (World Trade Organization, 2024). This influence is reinforced by the fact that the World Trade Organization is currently led by a Nigerian, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and first woman to serve as director-general (Adewole, 2021). In recent years, Nigerian leaders have consistently sought broader access to global markets, recognising international trade as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and investment. In so doing, they have aimed to make Nigeria "Africa's service-export hub," a destination country for the outsourcing of digital, professional, and related services (Chibuife, 2025).

A founding member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nigeria also plays a pivotal role in shaping economic cooperation across the continent and on the global stage (World Bank, 2022). In 2021, Nigeria signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, reflecting its commitment to deepening regional and continental trade ties. The move appears to be bearing fruit: Nigeria's trade with other African countries rose by N610 billion in the first half of 2025, reaching a total of N4.82 trillion (National Bureau of Statistics, 2025). In April 2025, the government signed the ECOWAS schedule of tariff offers, waiving import duties on 90% of tariff lines for goods traded under the AfCFTA. Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Jumoke Oduwole said the move is expected to enhance Nigeria's competitiveness and expand continental trading opportunities (Vanguard, 2025).

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that eight in 10 Nigerians support making international trade easier. But despite the country's active role in promoting regional and continental trade, most citizens remain unaware of the AfCFTA.

Majorities of Nigerians welcome the economic and political influence of China and the United States of America, as well as of ECOWAS and the African Union (AU). Majorities also say the West African regional bloc and the AU adequately recognise Nigeria's interests and needs, though two-thirds say Nigeria should have more of a say in decision making in international bodies such as the United Nations.

Among respondents who have heard of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, nine in 10 say Nigeria should avoid picking sides.

Raphael Mbaegbu is a project manager for NOI Polls