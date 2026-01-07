Nigeria: Afcon - Top Scorers After Round of 16

6 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Morocco's Brahim Díaz leads the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON top scorers chart after the conclusion of round-of-16 matches, having netted four goals so far in the tournament.

Diaz is closely followed by a cluster of high-profile attackers on three goals, including Nigeria's Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, Egypt star Mohamed Salah and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, highlighting the fierce competition among the continent's top forwards.

AFCON Top Scorers

Africa Cup of Nations leading scorers after last-16 matches.

4: Diaz (MAR)

3: Lookman, Osimhen (both NGR), Diallo (CIV), El Kaabi (MAR), Mahrez (ALG), Salah (EGY), Sinayoko (MLI)

2: P. Gueye, Jackson, C. Ndiaye (all SEN), Appollis, Foster (both RSA), Kofane, Tchamadeu (both CMR), Achouri (TUN), Catamo (MOZ), Kakuta (COD), Maza (ALG), Onyedika (NGR), Toure (CIV)

