Nigeria: Agang Joins Ruling Party, Commends National Chairman

Professor Sunday Agang, former provost of the ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos (JETS) and ECWA College of Education, Jos (ECOEJ), has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as its purposeful and visionary leadership under the national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

Agang made his commendation after he joined the APC at Takau Ward in Kafanchan, Jema'a local government area of Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the esteemed Professor of African Public Theology, Ethics, and Public Policy, as well as a scholar of Just-Peacemaking, stated that his decision to join the ruling party stemmed from deep reflection and conviction.

"My decision to join this great party, the All Progressives Congress, is not one taken lightly. It is born out of deep conviction, careful reflection, and sincere alignment with the vision, ideology, and manifesto of the APC," he said.

Professor Agang noted that he had studied the party's guiding principles and policy thrust with keen interest and was persuaded by its commitment to good governance, national unity, democratic values, inclusive development, and transformational leadership. He further asserted that the APC manifesto resonates powerfully with his long-held convictions regarding leadership and public service.

"The APC manifesto speaks directly to my core beliefs about responsible leadership, service to the people, and the urgent need to build strong and credible institutions that will secure a prosperous future for our nation," he said.

According to him, it is with confidence and enthusiasm that he has chosen to identify with, support, and contribute meaningfully to the noble ideals and objectives of the APC under the "able and inspiring leadership" of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

With over four decades of experience as a clergy, lecturer, administrator, and scholar within the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), as well as a Just-Peace advocate who holds a PhD in Christian Ethics, Theology, and Public Policy, Professor Agang expressed his readiness to serve the party at all levels.

"I am ready and eager to learn, serve, and play my part in advancing the party's vision and strengthening its impact from the grassroots to the national level," he affirmed.

Commenting on the reception organised in his honour at the ward level, Professor Agang observed that the presence and representation of the APC State Executive underscored the significance of the occasion.

"The attendance and representation of the State Executive reaffirm the collective commitment of the APC family--from the ward to the state and national levels--to inclusive leadership, collaboration, and a shared vision for progress," he said. He noted that the reception reflected both grassroots unity and a strong institutional connection between ward leadership and the state party structure.

Professor Agang, who is currently the Executive Director of the Optima Centre for Exploration and Learning (OCEL), expressed gratitude for the hospitality, solidarity, and goodwill demonstrated during the reception, describing it as "a testament to the strength, organisation, and forward-looking posture of the APC."

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the party's role in national transformation.

"I look forward to seeing how God will use the APC to help build clean systems and strong institutions in Nigeria, as has been achieved in other parts of the world, particularly in countries like Singapore," he said.