Nigeria: Troops Dismantle Suicide Bombing Network, Arrest 8 in Adamawa

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have dismantled a suicide bombing network and arrested eight suspects in Adamawa State.

A statement by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lt-Col Sani Uba, said the suspects were arrested during a cordon-and-search operation targeting perpetrators and facilitators of the Gamboru Market Mosque suicide bombing.

He stated that following sustained surveillance of identified locations, troops executed a coordinated cordon-and-search operation in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area in the early hours of January 5, 2026.

"Eight suspects were apprehended, including two principal suspects believed to be key facilitators within the suicide bombing network," he said.

He stated further that a search of the suspects' residence led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, identification documents, ATM cards, jewellery, and other personal effects, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis to support ongoing investigations.

"During identification procedures, a suspect already in custody positively identified the two principal suspects as individuals who supplied materials used in preparing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Additional occupants of the residence were also linked to the network," he said.

He noted that all suspects remained in military custody, undergoing detailed interrogation to facilitate further intelligence recovery before being transferred for continued investigation.

In another development, he said troops also intercepted a large consignment of suspected terrorists' logistics in Mayo Nguli, Maiha local government area of Adamawa State on 4 January 2026.

The troops seized 45 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with a total volume of approximately 1,125 litres, suspected to have been smuggled for terrorist use.

"The suppliers reportedly fled upon sighting the troops, abandoning the petroleum products, which are now in military custody pending further action. The operation was conducted without incident, and no casualties were recorded," he added.