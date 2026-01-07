Nigeria: Delta Govt to Sanction Teachers Over Failed Resumption

6 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Delta State government has threatened to sanction any teacher who failed to resume school yesterday.

The directive was issued in a statement jointly signed by Mrs Rose Ezewu and Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, who oversee Secondary and Primary Education ministries respectively.

The commissioners said teaching should commence immediately following supervised classroom cleaning by learners.

The teachers were ordered to report promptly, while parents and guardians were urged to prepare their children/wards adequately for school resumption.

"Officials from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education", according to the statement "will be stationed across the state to ensure compliance."

The statement emphasised that there would be zero tolerance for teacher absenteeism not approved by School Heads, signalling a renewed enforcement drive to protect learning hours.

"All boarding pupils and students were expected to return on 4th January 2026 (Sunday), to ensure preparedness for immediate academic engagement on Monday.

"All public and private Primary and Secondary Schools in Delta State resumed Monday for the 2025/2026 academic year while learning starts day one", it warned.

