Nigeria: Cross River State Police Command Announces New Public Relations Officer

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has approved the appointment of ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Cross River State Police Command.

ASP Akata, a native of Edo State, was commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2022 after completing a five-year training programme at the Nigeria Police Academy, where he earned a (link unavailable) in Biochemistry.

During his service he has completed several specialized courses, including Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism (Police Mobile Force Training School, Ende Hills), Citizenship and Leadership (Shere Hills, Jos), Basic Crime Scene Management (Wudil, Kano), and Advanced Detective training at the Police Staff College, Jos (Course 77/23).

He is also a certified Advanced Facilitator for the Nigeria Police Reform Programme and a member of the National Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA), Abuja.

Before his current posting, ASP Akata served as Divisional Traffic Officer at A Division, Calabar, and as Officer-in-Charge of the Cross River State Police Complaint Response Unit.

The announcement was signed by CSP Irene Ugbo, ANIPR, outgoing PPRO of the Cross River State Police Command, on 5 January 2026.