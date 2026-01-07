Nigeria: Ogun Govt Pledges 3,000 Affordable Housing Units

Ogun State government has unveiled a strategic road map to deliver 3,000 affordable low-cost housing facilities for residents and workers in the state.

Described as "Key Legacy Projects", the roadmap slated for executionm will see the Dapo Abiodun-led administration construct an International Conference Centre (ICC) at Iperu in Ikenne local government area, featuring a modern 2,500-seater-capacity banquet hall/centre.

Others are the construction of the Appeal Court headquarters and residences, Ibara GRA Phase II, comprising 50 duplexes, as well as Commissioners' Quarters, Appointees' Quarters, and Assembly Quarters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Omoniyi, who made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, emphasised that the roadmap aligns perfectly with the state's development blueprint.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stated that the initiative formed part of a comprehensive plan to complete the over 10,000 affordable homes promised by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration before the end of his second term, which is expected to terminate on May 29, 2027.

Omoniyi further explained that his ministry was collaborating with the Ogun State Housing Corporation and the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) to deliver the project according to schedule.

"Beyond these, we will advance flagship housing developments across strategic locations, including Prince Courts Estate at Siun, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway; ISEYA Court, Oke-Mosan;

Havila Court, Ibara; and Havens Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, alongside the continued Regeneration Scheme of Ibara GRA through Phase II".

"These initiatives are firmly aligned with the Year 2026 Budget of Sustainable Legacy, as eloquently articulated by His Excellency during the budget presentation".

He, however, lamented that the Year 2025 witnessed the activities of naysayers and purveyors of misinformation, with the housing sector receiving its fair share of unfounded criticism".

"We remain undeterred. As a resilient, focused, and progressive sector, we choose facts over fiction, delivery over distraction, and results over rhetoric. The visible transformation across communities and estates in the State stands as unquestionable evidence of the genuine developmental strides of this administration.

Reviewing the performance of the housing sector for the past year, Omoniyi disclosed that the state ended the 2025 fiscal year on a strong note with the completion of 30 units of duplexes at the Ibara GRA Cluster 1 Extension and another 100 duplexes at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the sector has remained a key contributor to the state's economic and social development.

He explained that the achievements recorded so far were the products of coherent policies, disciplined execution and strategic partnerships, which have enabled the state to deliver housing developments that meet international standards while remaining responsive to local realities.

"Through coherent policies, disciplined execution, and strategic partnerships, the sector has delivered developments that meet international standards while staying responsive to local realities, contributing meaningfully to job creation, wealth generation, and the overall Gross Domestic Product of the State," he added.

"We closed the Year 2025 on a strong and reassuring note with the successful delivery of an additional thirty units of duplexes at the Ibara GRA Cluster 1 Extension and another 100 duplexes at President Muhammadu Buhari Estate. This achievement reflects the consistency, planning integrity, and institutional capacity of the housing sector," he said.