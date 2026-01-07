Nigeria: 6 Students Get University Scholarships From Foundation

6 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Six successful applicants from 11 universities across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones will benefit from scholarships offered by WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited and the Bridge Charity Foundation.

The Bridge Foundation has launched a university scholarship programme, a N700 million education support initiative designed to empower Nigerian university students.

It is also intended to enhance access to quality tertiary education throughout the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on the development, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, said, "The initiative reflects the Group's belief in education as a catalyst for sustainable development."

"At WealthBridge, we believe that access to quality education is one of the most powerful tools for shaping the future of individuals, communities, and the nation at large.

"The Bridge Educational Scholarship Programme is our deliberate investment in Nigeria's next generation of leaders--young people with the potential to drive innovation, economic growth, and a positive society," Lawal said.

He added that the programme goes beyond financial support, emphasising the importance of mentorship and exposure in building well-rounded graduates.

The scholarship programme underscores the Foundation's commitment to education, social mobility, and long-term nation-building, with a focus on supporting academically outstanding students who demonstrate leadership potential, strong character, and financial need.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.