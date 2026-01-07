Nigeria: 6 Students Get University Scholarships From Foundation

Six successful applicants from 11 universities across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones will benefit from scholarships offered by WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited and the Bridge Charity Foundation.

The Bridge Foundation has launched a university scholarship programme, a N700 million education support initiative designed to empower Nigerian university students.

It is also intended to enhance access to quality tertiary education throughout the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on the development, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, said, "The initiative reflects the Group's belief in education as a catalyst for sustainable development."

"At WealthBridge, we believe that access to quality education is one of the most powerful tools for shaping the future of individuals, communities, and the nation at large.

"The Bridge Educational Scholarship Programme is our deliberate investment in Nigeria's next generation of leaders--young people with the potential to drive innovation, economic growth, and a positive society," Lawal said.

He added that the programme goes beyond financial support, emphasising the importance of mentorship and exposure in building well-rounded graduates.

The scholarship programme underscores the Foundation's commitment to education, social mobility, and long-term nation-building, with a focus on supporting academically outstanding students who demonstrate leadership potential, strong character, and financial need.