Nigeria: Cleric Urges Muslims to Act As Peace Advocates

A popular cleric, Usamah Abdullateef, has stressed the need for Muslims to act as peace advocates, saying a proper mentorship system remains the missing link to bridge the global leadership gap.

Abdullateef, the son of the former Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos, Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, popularly known as Yepe, stated that the mentorship system, which the older generation benefited from, must be extended to the youth to nurture young leaders who will take the mantle of leadership from the outgoing generation globally.

He added that the mentorship would ensure they understand what should be done and what should not be done while preparing to take on leadership roles in their communities, institutions, and other settings.

The solution was recently disclosed during a lecture organised by the Swansea group of the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society (NASFAT) UK branch, themed "Divine Guidance for Character and Society."

Abdullateef, during the lecture, argued that everyone is a leader, regardless of the association or community in which they perform their duties.

The cleric noted that leaders do not require an office before performing their role in any space they may find themselves.

"We are created by Almighty Allah (God) to be leaders. And our leadership role begins with our bodies, which we have been blessed with. We are expected to lead the body righteously because it will prevent us from engaging in wrong actions.

"Aside from our body, we are also leaders of a small group, which includes the family or larger one, a community; we are expected to lead them rightly for the benefit of society".

The cleric noted that for anyone to lead, they must understand what is expected of them and the role of their followers, ensuring peaceful coexistence within society.

To understand this role, especially for Muslims, he stated that there is a need for mentorship, which involves modelling and coaching younger individuals on the principles of leadership and ensuring they understand the framework guiding their conduct.

"To assist Muslims to be a good leader, that is why almighty Allah gave us the Quran to serve as a means for mentorship and guidance towards the right path in our daily engagements.

He added that the mentorship provided by the Quran is not just about offering guidance, but also remains an integral part of the young leader's development.

"The Quran has solutions to our problems. All that is necessary is for us to read and abide strictly by its instructions on leadership and other aspects of our daily endeavours.

"As a leader, the holy book has instructed us to respect and be kind to our parents who have performed a leadership role in mentoring us, give alms to the needy, and avoid shortchanging business partners and be peace advocates.

Earlier, Abdulfatai Omotunde, Coordinator for NASFAT Swansea, described the lecture series as an opportunity to further orient members on how to conduct themselves in their communities.