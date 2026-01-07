Nigeria: 18,000 Receive Free Eye Treatment in Katsina

A total of 18,000 indigent patients suffering from different eye conditions have received free medical care and surgical treatment through the Mangal Foundation's eye health intervention in Katsina State since its inception in 2016.

This was disclosed by a member of the foundation's Board of Trustees, Mr Hussaini Kabir, at the commencement of the last-quarter 2025 free eye surgery exercise held at the Katsina Eye Centre.

Kabir stated that about 7,000 beneficiaries were treated in 2025 alone, cutting across Katsina State, neighbouring states and parts of the Niger Republic.

He explained that the foundation began screening patients about two weeks prior to the exercise, during which several beneficiaries received free drugs and medicated eyeglasses.

According to him, patients who required surgical intervention had all expenses fully covered, including admission and hospital care, adding that about 2,000 patients were screened in the ongoing last-quarter exercise.

He described the initiative as part of the foundation's commitment to supporting healthcare delivery and reducing the financial burden of medical care on vulnerable members of society.

"Our objective is to complement government efforts by ensuring that the poorest and most vulnerable can access quality eye care without financial hardship," Kabir said.

An ophthalmologist at the Katsina Eye Centre, Dr. Ahmad Hamza, said most of the patients were diagnosed with cataracts and glaucoma, noting that such conditions often require surgery if left untreated.

He emphasised the importance of regular eye examinations, warning that delayed detection of diseases such as glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration could lead to permanent loss of vision.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Yusufa Usman, said he had lived with poor eyesight for over two years due to his inability to afford surgery.

Speaking after undergoing the procedure, he expressed optimism that his sight would be restored.

"For the past two years, I could not see clearly, but today I have received surgery. I pray that Almighty Allah rewards the Mangal Foundation and inspires other wealthy individuals to support the less privileged," he said.