Nigeria: 2026 - Aiyedatiwa Promises Improved Workers' Welfare

Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has admonished public servants and political office holders to place the broader interest of the state above all else, roll up their sleeves and work towards rapid development, while remaining steadfastly committed to the "OUR EASE" agenda.

Atthe First Working Day Prayer Meeting for 2026 at the Governor's Car Park, Governor's Office, Akure, Aiyedatiwa urged all ministries, departments and agencies to hit the ground running, emphasising that the expectations of the people must be matched with the prompt delivery of projects and programmes.

He reaffirmed that the 2026 Budget would be implemented faithfully and to the letter, underlining the need for strict adherence to targets, accountability and transparency across the public service.

The Governor described these measures as critical to sustaining the state's development trajectory.

He also called on citizens to support the government by meeting their obligations and embracing the New Year with optimism, patriotism and a shared sense of responsibility as stakeholders in Ondo's progress.

The Governor recounted achievements of the past year under the "OUR EASE" agenda, including road construction and rehabilitation spanning 190 kilometres, the construction and renovation of 280 classrooms in primary, secondary and technical schools, and the perimeter fencing of a substantial number of schools.

He stated that the 2026 Budget contained additional provisions to further improve educational infrastructure.

Regarding healthcare, the Governor stated that 112 health centres, awarded for renovation and new construction in 2025, were being completed and put into use. Additionally, the solar lighting initiative, launched in Akure, was being expanded to all local government areas.

On economic development, he noted the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Sea Port licence and ongoing arrangements with development partners for a refinery and allied petrochemical industries in the Free Trade Zone, as well as other sectors along the Ondo South-Ogun-Lagos road corridor.

He said the administration was also reviving moribund industries, such as the Ifon Ceramic Industry and Okitipupa Oil Mill, with new industrial projects planned for the Ore axis.