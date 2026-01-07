Nigeria: 2026 - Aiyedatiwa Promises Improved Workers' Welfare

6 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has admonished public servants and political office holders to place the broader interest of the state above all else, roll up their sleeves and work towards rapid development, while remaining steadfastly committed to the "OUR EASE" agenda.

Atthe First Working Day Prayer Meeting for 2026 at the Governor's Car Park, Governor's Office, Akure, Aiyedatiwa urged all ministries, departments and agencies to hit the ground running, emphasising that the expectations of the people must be matched with the prompt delivery of projects and programmes.

He reaffirmed that the 2026 Budget would be implemented faithfully and to the letter, underlining the need for strict adherence to targets, accountability and transparency across the public service.

The Governor described these measures as critical to sustaining the state's development trajectory.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also called on citizens to support the government by meeting their obligations and embracing the New Year with optimism, patriotism and a shared sense of responsibility as stakeholders in Ondo's progress.

The Governor recounted achievements of the past year under the "OUR EASE" agenda, including road construction and rehabilitation spanning 190 kilometres, the construction and renovation of 280 classrooms in primary, secondary and technical schools, and the perimeter fencing of a substantial number of schools.

He stated that the 2026 Budget contained additional provisions to further improve educational infrastructure.

Regarding healthcare, the Governor stated that 112 health centres, awarded for renovation and new construction in 2025, were being completed and put into use. Additionally, the solar lighting initiative, launched in Akure, was being expanded to all local government areas.

On economic development, he noted the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Sea Port licence and ongoing arrangements with development partners for a refinery and allied petrochemical industries in the Free Trade Zone, as well as other sectors along the Ondo South-Ogun-Lagos road corridor.

He said the administration was also reviving moribund industries, such as the Ifon Ceramic Industry and Okitipupa Oil Mill, with new industrial projects planned for the Ore axis.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.