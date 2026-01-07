Nigeria: Association Raises Alarm Over North-East Students' Readiness for CBT Exams

The Old Students Association of Government Science Secondary School, Darazo (DOSA), Class of 1997, has raised concerns over the preparedness of senior secondary school students in North-Eastern Nigeria for Computer-Based Testing (CBT), warning that many candidates lack basic digital skills required to sit for such examinations.

DOSA disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its meeting, signed by the Chairman of the DOSA 1997 Set, Malam Yahaya Kawure Jibrin and made available to LEADERSHIP in Bauchi.

According to the association, fewer than 30 percent of public secondary schools in Nigeria have functional computer laboratories, a situation it said is significantly worse in the North-East, where many students sit for CBT examinations without prior exposure to computers.

The communiqué noted that less than 30 per cent of students possess basic computer skills, with many struggling to perform simple tasks such as using a mouse, navigating computer screens or typing responses during examinations.

The DOSA 1997 Set also identified an unreliable electricity supply as a significant challenge, explaining that frequent power outages disrupt the learning and examination processes and often heighten anxiety among candidates.

Other challenges highlighted include poor internet connectivity in rural communities, inadequate training for teachers and students on CBT platforms, as well as psychological stress faced by candidates unfamiliar with digital examination environments.

The association further expressed concern over inadequate infrastructure at some CBT centres, noting that several centres are poorly equipped or located far from students' residences, particularly in conflict-affected areas. This, it said, results in high transportation costs and raises safety concerns for candidates.

To address the challenges, the group called for increased investment in information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, including the provision of computer laboratories and solar-powered systems in schools.

It also recommended the integration of digital literacy into the school curriculum, the deployment of mobile CBT laboratories to underserved communities, improved teacher training and subsidised internet access for educational purposes.

While commending examination bodies such as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) for adopting CBT, the association warned that the transition would only succeed if it were inclusive and responsive to existing gaps.

The communiqué also expressed concern over the slow progress in the remodelling of Government Science Secondary School, Darazo, attributing the delay to challenges in fundraising, and urged the relevant committee to re-strategise. Alumni sets were also encouraged to continue supporting the school through development projects.

In addition, the DOSA 1997 Set called on its National Body to advocate urgent reforms to address broader challenges confronting basic and post-basic education in Bauchi and Gombe states.