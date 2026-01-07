Nigeria: Abbas, Kalu Bemoan Niger Attack, Condole Victims' Families

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji market in Demo community, Borgu local government area of Niger State, where terrorists killed scores of people, kidnapped many others, and set the market ablaze on Saturday.

This is just as the speaker asked the security and intelligence agencies to carry out to the letter the order by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the manhunt of the perpetrators.

Abbas, while describing the attack as gruesome and unfortunate, urged the security forces to show concrete results as they followed the presidential order.

The speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, commended President Tinubu for providing the needed leadership at critical times, saying the House is ever ready to provide legislative interventions where necessary.

Abbas commiserated with the families of those killed by the attackers while praying to God to heal those who were injured. He equally sent heartfelt condolences to the people and the government of Niger State over the unfortunate attack.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu expressed profound sadness and grief over the recent deadly attack in Niger State and the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, describing the incidents as heartbreaking and a painful loss to the nation.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, Kalu condemned the violent attack on innocent citizens in Niger State, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of Niger State, praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with all those affected by this tragic incident. The nation mourns with you," the deputy speaker said.

Kalu urged for strengthened intelligence gathering, community engagement, and coordinated security operations to prevent a recurrence.

He also mourned the victims of the boat mishap in Yobe State, which claimed several lives, describing the incident as heartbreaking and painful.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Yobe State over the unfortunate incident.

Kalu urged relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of the mishap and take proactive measures to improve water transportation safety across the country in order to prevent future occurrences.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and asked God to grant comfort, strength and fortitude to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The deputy speaker reaffirmed the commitment of the House to supporting measures aimed at improving national security and protecting lives and property across the country.