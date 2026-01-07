Nigeria: Kogi Community Decries Persistent Bandit Attacks, Alleges Negligence

The people of Ayetoro-Kiri community in Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State are again plunged into grief and despair following persistent bandits attacks.

They alleged official negligence, which it said, was worsening insecurity in Bunu-land.

According to them, scores of residents were abducted by bandits recently, but regretted that after painful ransom payment, raised through communal contributions, only seven victims were released.

It added that three of them were already dead, while four others are allegedly currently battling for their lives in critical conditions at medical facilities, saying that about 30 other innocent citizens remain in captivity, while their fate is uncertain.

In a statement by David Ampitan, community spokesperson, the community noted that this tragic development underscores the complete failure of security governance in the area.

According to him, rather than protect vulnerable communities or pursue the perpetrators, the Kogi State Government, acting through the chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government, allegedly responded by tear-gassing and arresting peaceful protesters who were merely demanding safety, justice, and the rescue of their loved ones.

"It is both ironic and unacceptable that a government entrusted with the protection of lives and property would instead criminalise peaceful protest, while bandits roam freely, killing, kidnapping, and terrorising law-abiding citizens.

"Our people are tired of burying loved ones, tired of selling properties and contributing scarce resources to pay ransom, and tired of living under perpetual fear while those in authority remain indifferent.

"We hereby appeal, urgently, to the Federal Government of Nigeria, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to intervene decisively in Ayetoro-Kiri and the entire Bunu district. Immediate action must be taken to rescue those still in captivity, restore security, and hold accountable all officials who enable or ignore this humanitarian tragedy. The lives of the Bunu people matter. Enough is sincerely enough," he emphasised.